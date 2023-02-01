ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...

