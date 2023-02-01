Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years
Wood's latest pick lines up with her reputation.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire February Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
One dominant stock-split stock is cheaper than it's ever been, while another widely held stock that split last year is sending all the wrong signals.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February
Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
The 'buy the dip' stock market strategy is about to make a comeback as long as the Fed doesn't move goal posts, Fundstrat says
The "buy the dip" investment strategy is poised for a comeback in 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's as long as the Fed doesn't move its own goal posts on inflation and interest rates. "We think the conditions are warranting a return of 'buy the dip' even with a Fed which...
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Want to Get Richer? Where to Invest $10,000 in 2023
The start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh your portfolio.
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Here's what the stock market is facing down this week, from Fed moves to earnings that will set the tone for the rest of 2023
Good morning, team. I'm your host, Phil Rosen. My colleagues and I have had some good fun over recent weeks with the viral language tool ChatGPT. The bot can convincingly write articles, balance a portfolio, and even respond to dating app messages. So I wanted to see how it fared...
Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million in Tesla rival BYD stock in the past month - as Warren Buffett's 14-year bet continues to pay off
Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million of BYD stock in the past month. The hedge fund has sold off more than 11 million shares in the Tesla rival since January 3. Warren Buffett initially invested $232 million in the group in 2008, with his stake now worth...
Comments / 0