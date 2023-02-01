ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it’s far from a done deal

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia

Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’

MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country’s government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October’s election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did...
Ex-prosecutor’s new book details fight over indicting Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — As the Manhattan district attorney’s office again ramps up its yearslong investigation of Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor who once led the probe details just how close the former president came to getting indicted — and laments friction with the new D.A. that put that plan on ice. Mark Pomerantz writes in “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account” that then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. authorized him in December 2021 to seek Trump’s indictment. After scouring various aspects of Trump’s life and business, including hush-money paid on his behalf, he writes they agreed on a case involving allegations that he falsified business records by inflating the value of assets on financial statements he provided lenders.
Israelis protest government’s judicial overhaul plans

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are gathering weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. The protesters marched Saturday in two locations in the central coastal city of Tel Aviv, waving flags and chanted slogans against justice minister. The protest is the fifth against the new government, a coalition of ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist parties that took office in December. The government launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote. It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op

After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
A look at China’s history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
HAWAII STATE

