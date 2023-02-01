Read full article on original website
Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration’s response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents. The flurry of subpoenas...
Republicans elevate ‘parental rights’ as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of “parental rights,” turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors’ offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major...
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it’s far from a done deal
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’
MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country’s government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October’s election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did...
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year’s elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case — cases that the state’s GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state’s highest court.
Ex-prosecutor’s new book details fight over indicting Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — As the Manhattan district attorney’s office again ramps up its yearslong investigation of Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor who once led the probe details just how close the former president came to getting indicted — and laments friction with the new D.A. that put that plan on ice. Mark Pomerantz writes in “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account” that then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. authorized him in December 2021 to seek Trump’s indictment. After scouring various aspects of Trump’s life and business, including hush-money paid on his behalf, he writes they agreed on a case involving allegations that he falsified business records by inflating the value of assets on financial statements he provided lenders.
Law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional, court rules
A federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a conservative-leaning appeals court ruled Thursday. The ruling is the latest significant decision dismantling a gun restriction in the wake of the Supreme Court’s expansion of Second Amendment rights last year in the...
Israelis protest government’s judicial overhaul plans
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are gathering weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. The protesters marched Saturday in two locations in the central coastal city of Tel Aviv, waving flags and chanted slogans against justice minister. The protest is the fifth against the new government, a coalition of ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist parties that took office in December. The government launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote. It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and ‘burn bags’ were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
A look at China’s history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
