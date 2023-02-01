Read full article on original website
Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase
NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured
CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
Big third quarter powers Upper Iowa women past Wayne State
Upper Iowa outscored Wayne State 23-12 in the third quarter to take control as the host Peacocks downed the Wildcats 73-59 in a Northern Sun Conference South Division women’s basketball game played Friday evening at Dorman Memorial Gymnasium in Fayette, Iowa. Wayne State drops to 10-11 and 6-11 in the NSIC following the loss while the host Peacocks improve to 9-13 and 5-12 in the league.
