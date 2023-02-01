Read full article on original website
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February
Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Have $2,000? 2 Market-Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
These two stocks are blue chips that outperformed in the bear market.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's what the stock market is facing down this week, from Fed moves to earnings that will set the tone for the rest of 2023
Good morning, team. I'm your host, Phil Rosen. My colleagues and I have had some good fun over recent weeks with the viral language tool ChatGPT. The bot can convincingly write articles, balance a portfolio, and even respond to dating app messages. So I wanted to see how it fared...
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool
How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
