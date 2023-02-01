ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk

NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule

The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase

NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested following assault of a female

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday after reportedly assaulting a female. Captain Mike Bauer said police and Norfolk Rescue responded to an assault call in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they found a female with a visible laceration on her head and bleeding.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Justin Snorton appointed to fill vacated Ward 3 council seat

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Justin Snorton to the Ward Three seat during yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) special City Council meeting. The seat was vacated by former councilmember Gary Jackson back in January due to health reasons. Mayor Josh Moenning said he, city administrator...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Four people injured in accident in Pierce County

Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multi-sport standout of Wakefield high school makes college commitment

Senior Hunter Schultz of Wakefield high school has committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska to continue his Football and Basketball careers. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his senior season, he has helped the Trojans to a 16-2 record on the...
WAKEFIELD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured

CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
WINSIDE, NE

