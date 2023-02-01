Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
Nebraska woman allegedly assaulted with cell phone, suspect arrested
A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on Tuesday. Officials say the victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
norfolkneradio.com
Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase
NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested following assault of a female
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday after reportedly assaulting a female. Captain Mike Bauer said police and Norfolk Rescue responded to an assault call in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they found a female with a visible laceration on her head and bleeding.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
norfolkneradio.com
Justin Snorton appointed to fill vacated Ward 3 council seat
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Justin Snorton to the Ward Three seat during yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) special City Council meeting. The seat was vacated by former councilmember Gary Jackson back in January due to health reasons. Mayor Josh Moenning said he, city administrator...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
News Channel Nebraska
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
norfolkneradio.com
Four people injured in accident in Pierce County
Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
Multi-sport standout of Wakefield high school makes college commitment
Senior Hunter Schultz of Wakefield high school has committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska to continue his Football and Basketball careers. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his senior season, he has helped the Trojans to a 16-2 record on the...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
norfolkneradio.com
Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured
CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
