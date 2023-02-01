ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

