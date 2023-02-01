Read full article on original website
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
Bay News 9
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
Former Volunteer Charged with Molesting Two Young Girls
A former catholic charities volunteer was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting two young girls between 2013 and 2015.
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University mold, rat issues gain national attention after student outcry
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students’ outcries about conditions at Bethune-Cookman University are gaining national attention. Journalist Roland Martin who is the founder of the Black Star Network, and the host of a show called Unfiltered flew in from Washington D.C. to host the town hall. "This is not about...
click orlando
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
Florida Man Gets 30 Years After Killing Man With Fentanyl That Was Supposed To Be Cocaine
Defendant Jevante Hamilton was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison for his role in the overdose death of a Palm Coast man in 2019 – and as a Habitual Felony Offender. A Flagler County jury found Hamilton guilty of Manslaughter at the conclusion
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Florida man overdoses and crashes into car, deputies administer Narcan
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Body cam footage shows the moment deputies administered life-saving techniques to save a driver who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a reckless driver passed a deputy on his way home from work while driving on US 1. Then the car crashed into the back of another vehicle.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy breaks car window to administer Narcan, CPR to driver
A Flagler County sheriff's deputy said a man who sped past his patrol car on U.S. Highway 1 before crashing into another vehicle showed signs of a possible overdose. [Video courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff's Office]
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Deltona widow asked by roofing company to pay for job that hadn’t been completed
A woman living on social security said she received a letter from a roofing company demanding payment for a roof that hadn’t been built, and that she couldn’t afford.
Florida Man Who Volunteered At Charity Arrested For Past Child Molestation
A Florida man has been arrested on charges he molested two girls in Volusia County several years ago. Due to his position working with a Central Florida charitable organization, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to report any additional potential cases.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events in February
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events with extended hours on Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing...
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
flaglerlive.com
Adopting ‘Moment of Silence,’ Palm Coast Considering Opening Meetings With Religious Prayer
The Palm Coast City Council, last hold-out among local governments in the slouch back to devotional rites at the beginning of public meetings, on Tuesday agreed to begin meetings with a “moment of silence,” and to consider adding a non-denominational prayer as well. Members of the local clergy...
fox35orlando.com
Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The competency hearing continues in Volusia County on Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year. Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Brenda and Terry Aultman to death as they were riding their bikes home from the...
Deputies: Man, woman tried to spray-paint stolen semi truck in Flagler County
Deputies in Flagler County said a man and a woman were arrested after they were caught trying to spray paint a stolen semi-trailer.
Bay News 9
BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
