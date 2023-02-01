Read full article on original website
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
Marlin gas station remains open, despite losing power, to help residents
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Although most of the power is out in Marlin, one gas station chose to keep its doors opened. Ruby’s Food Mart is having customers pay with cash so they can still have the option to purchase food during the outage. “It’s terrible. Every time we...
Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today just in time. “I Cereal Ice Cream” is the new ice cream flavor “with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces,”
