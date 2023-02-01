ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today just in time. “I Cereal Ice Cream” is the new ice cream flavor “with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces,”
BRENHAM, TX

