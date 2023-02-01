Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Johnny Carson Foundation to match donations made to North Fork Area Transit
NORFOLK - North Fork Area Transit is continuing to try and gather the funds it needs to start services back up, and a foundation has offered its support. According to a press release, the Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to NFAT as a way to help eliminate the existing debt and provide funds for sustainability.
News Channel Nebraska
Lumber industry showing signs of normalcy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
norfolkneradio.com
NRCS continues to help farmers with cover crops and no-till practices
NORFOLK - For over 80 years, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, also known as NRCS, has helped farmers with soil and water quality with all of their programs and projects aimed at benefitting the environment. Wayne County NRCS Soil Conservation Technician Marty Marx says they work with farmers on...
News Channel Nebraska
Snorton appointed as Norfolk's newest council member
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a special Wednesday meeting, the City of Norfolk appointed Justin Snorton as the Ward 3 representative. A Norfolk resident since 2002, Snorton was appointed in a unanimous vote during a special Wednesday night meeting. Snorton fills Gary Jackson's seat after Jackson resigned in January. “We had...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
norfolkneradio.com
Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase
NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Community Hospital receives award
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
Nebraska woman allegedly assaulted with cell phone, suspect arrested
A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on Tuesday. Officials say the victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
norfolkneradio.com
Wednesday's local and area sports results; Thursday's schedule
Wayne defeated the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament in Pierce, 39-27. Norfolk High’s girls bowling team finished second in the A-6 district in Grand Island. The host Islanders won the competition with 2,983 pins, 112 better than the runner-up Panthers in the five-team field. However, the Panther girls have unofficially qualified for state as a wildcard. Two Panther girls, district champion Hanna Werner and Jorjia Jurgensen earned spots in the individual championship field.
News Channel Nebraska
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
norfolkneradio.com
Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured
CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0