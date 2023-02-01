ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Johnny Carson Foundation to match donations made to North Fork Area Transit

NORFOLK - North Fork Area Transit is continuing to try and gather the funds it needs to start services back up, and a foundation has offered its support. According to a press release, the Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to NFAT as a way to help eliminate the existing debt and provide funds for sustainability.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lumber industry showing signs of normalcy

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NRCS continues to help farmers with cover crops and no-till practices

NORFOLK - For over 80 years, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, also known as NRCS, has helped farmers with soil and water quality with all of their programs and projects aimed at benefitting the environment. Wayne County NRCS Soil Conservation Technician Marty Marx says they work with farmers on...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snorton appointed as Norfolk's newest council member

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a special Wednesday meeting, the City of Norfolk appointed Justin Snorton as the Ward 3 representative. A Norfolk resident since 2002, Snorton was appointed in a unanimous vote during a special Wednesday night meeting. Snorton fills Gary Jackson's seat after Jackson resigned in January. “We had...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase

NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Community Hospital receives award

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule

The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wednesday's local and area sports results; Thursday's schedule

Wayne defeated the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament in Pierce, 39-27. Norfolk High’s girls bowling team finished second in the A-6 district in Grand Island. The host Islanders won the competition with 2,983 pins, 112 better than the runner-up Panthers in the five-team field. However, the Panther girls have unofficially qualified for state as a wildcard. Two Panther girls, district champion Hanna Werner and Jorjia Jurgensen earned spots in the individual championship field.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured

CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE

