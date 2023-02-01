Read full article on original website
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire. The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses. Now, it's pistachio trees as far as the eye can see.
Will recent storms save California from a brutal fire season?
It's something of a Golden State paradox: Dry winters can pave the way for dangerous fire seasons fueled by dead vegetation, but wet winters — like the one the state has seen so far — can also spell danger by spurring heaps of new growth that can later act as fuel for flames.
Below-zero wind chills hammer the Northeast as extreme cold weather moves in
Millions across the Northeast will continue enduring a brief, yet life-threatening, cold spell this weekend as temperatures feeling well below zero are delivered across the region. Wind chill warnings and advisories encompass all of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut early Saturday, according to the National Weather...
Indiana man dies after falling from Puerto Rico cliff while filming a TikTok video
An Indiana man died after falling from a cliff in Puerto Rico while trying to make a video for TikTok, according to his family. Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana, was on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on January 29 when he fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound
SAN FRANCISCO — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers said. Volunteers who visited...
Search efforts continue for missing man in Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - Thursday marks day 6 of the search efforts for Hunter Hadley in Port O'Connor. Family members say the company multibeam is coming from Port Aransas this Saturday to help with search efforts.
Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities
An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
Florida lawmakers to meet for special session next week to address Disney's special governing powers
Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol next week to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round of the yearlong feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant. House and Senate leaders informed lawmakers Friday afternoon that...
2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son
Two suspects were taken into custody, one after a shootout, in a "cartel-style" massacre last month that left six people dead in central California, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, authorities announced Friday. The suspects, identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, are...
