KMOX asks: Would Mayor Jones sign bill to double salaries of aldermen?

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones facing questions about the plan approved by aldermen -- to double the salary of aldermen -- while there's no deal yet for a pay raise for city police. KMOX's Kevin Killeen caught up with Mayor Jones to ask her about the pay raises for city officials.

Killeen: Would you sign that bill that would give aldermen a raise ahead of police?

Jones: Well, if they approve the bill and enough of them have voted for it then we'll consider that when it reaches my desk.

Killeen: Do you think it's right for an alderman to make more than a cop who's getting shot at?

Jones: I don't think that's a fair comparison. We're going to have 14 less aldermen with double the space to cover and we need to pay our elected officials what they're worth. These are hard jobs, and they'll be full-time aldermen."

Killeen: Do you have any qualms about giving aldermen more money than a police officer?

Jones: I'm not going to answer that anymore, I told you my answer.

Jones continued on to say that she couldn't speak to contracts regarding police pay because they were still in negotiation.

Listen to their full interaction:

Under the plan, the salary of aldermen would jump from $37,000 to $72,000. Starting pay for city police officers is $50,614, topping out at just under $70,000 after thirty years of service.

Contract talks that would give police a raise have been going on with City Hall for three years.

@2023 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X