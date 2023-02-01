ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Driver hospitalized after tree falls on cars in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital Friday after whipping wind sent a tree toppling onto two cars in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said. A pine tree fell onto the cars, crushing one of them. The incident took place on Stiles Road. Officials said they had...
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Fire crews brave frigid conditions while battling Quincy blaze

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy were forced to work through sub-zero conditions while battling a blaze that broke out in two commercial buildings on Liberty Street on Saturday morning. Fire officials say they expect to be able to contain the fire to the two buildings, one of which...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Bitter blast arrives in New England, power outages, damage reported

A blast of bitter Arctic air and wind sent wind chill values falling across New England Friday creating widespread dangerous conditions and causing damage in several communities. In Boston, firefighters had to deal with the elements as they battled a blaze on Wharf Road in the Seaport. Water, hoses and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wareham firefighters rescue dog from icy pond amid sub-zero temperatures

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Wareham firefighters are being hailed for springing into action to rescue a dog that fell through ice in Wareham on Saturday amid sub-zero conditions. Wareham fire crews responded to Barker Road around 7 a.m. after learning that a dog had fallen through the iceo nt...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Warming centers open in Boston amid cold emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents bundled up while others sought refuge in one of the city’s warming centers on what was Boston’s coldest morning since 1957. South Station is among the buildings in the city that will be open overnight to those looking to stay warm. In Boston on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are responding to a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break is happening at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions so far but some are expected as the...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Dogs rescued from SC dog fighting ring looking for forever homes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL)is caring for three dogs from the national organization the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) that were rescued from a large alleged dog fighting operation in South Carolina that was raided by federal officials in September. And these three...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash

BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy