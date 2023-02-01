Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
whdh.com
Driver hospitalized after tree falls on cars in Salem, NH
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital Friday after whipping wind sent a tree toppling onto two cars in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said. A pine tree fell onto the cars, crushing one of them. The incident took place on Stiles Road. Officials said they had...
whdh.com
Fire crews brave frigid conditions while battling Quincy blaze
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy were forced to work through sub-zero conditions while battling a blaze that broke out in two commercial buildings on Liberty Street on Saturday morning. Fire officials say they expect to be able to contain the fire to the two buildings, one of which...
Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds
Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report. 2nd Alarm on arrival. 125 Liberty streetPosted by Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 on Saturday, February 4, 2023The fi…
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
whdh.com
Alewife MBTA station closed after crash leaves vehicle overhanging edge of parking garage
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after a crash in the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking lot left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure. Crews responding to a reported crash with injury found a vehicle overhanging the edge of the structure,...
whdh.com
Bitter blast arrives in New England, power outages, damage reported
A blast of bitter Arctic air and wind sent wind chill values falling across New England Friday creating widespread dangerous conditions and causing damage in several communities. In Boston, firefighters had to deal with the elements as they battled a blaze on Wharf Road in the Seaport. Water, hoses and...
whdh.com
Wareham firefighters rescue dog from icy pond amid sub-zero temperatures
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Wareham firefighters are being hailed for springing into action to rescue a dog that fell through ice in Wareham on Saturday amid sub-zero conditions. Wareham fire crews responded to Barker Road around 7 a.m. after learning that a dog had fallen through the iceo nt...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
whdh.com
Warming centers open in Boston amid cold emergency
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents bundled up while others sought refuge in one of the city’s warming centers on what was Boston’s coldest morning since 1957. South Station is among the buildings in the city that will be open overnight to those looking to stay warm. In Boston on...
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are responding to a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break is happening at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions so far but some are expected as the...
whdh.com
‘We are all left bewildered’: DA meets with mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he sat on the floor of Tyler Lawrence’s bedroom with the 13-year-old’s mother and tried to come to terms with what would possess someone to shoot him dead as he walked down the street last weekend. “I was moved...
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
WCVB
Pedestrian taken to Boston hospital after Route 135 crash in Needham, Massachusetts
A serious crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV is under investigation Thursday in Needham, Massachusetts. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Great Plain Avenue, which is Route 135, near the intersections with Rivard Road and Newell Avenue. Needham police said first responders found a pedestrian with...
whdh.com
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Lynn police investigating after 2 people wounded in early morning shooting
Lynn Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
whdh.com
Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Dogs rescued from SC dog fighting ring looking for forever homes in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL)is caring for three dogs from the national organization the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) that were rescued from a large alleged dog fighting operation in South Carolina that was raided by federal officials in September. And these three...
capecod.com
Two injured, one seriously in Bourne crash
BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Bourne sometime after 9 AM Friday. The crash happened on County Road at Beach Street. The most seriously injured victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
