TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

MUSIC

THURSDAY

America: 7:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $45 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

FRIDAY

The Vegabonds, Supper Club, The Wheelers: 8 p.m., $20, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

Velcro Pygmies: 9 p.m., Rhythm & Brews, 2308 Fourth St., downtown Tuscaloosa.

Boon Dock Saints: 9 p.m., Scooter's, 3620 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"Hamilton": Touring company of the blockbuster musical, presented by Broadway in Birmingham, varying times, BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets, $79 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

THURSDAY-SUNDA Y

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street": Performed by The Actor's Charitable Theatre, ACT Studio, 3801 Alabama NE Ave, Tuscaloosa, in the old Holt High School. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $22 general, $20 for seniors and students. For more see www.theact.online .

THURSDAY

Kentuck Art Night: 5-8 p.m., free and family-friendly, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., downtown Northport, celebrating art and artists with gallery openings, music, artists' talks and more. February Art Night will include the exhibit "Sgraffito Design Vessels" by Larry Allen in the Museum Gallery, with an artist's talk at 6:30 p.m.; "Celebrating Black History: Highlights from Kentuck's Permanent Collection" in the Community Teer Gallery; live music by Brock Burks; pop-up shops from vendors including Linder Custom Woodworks, Bill and Amelia Yessick, Sharon Road, Hart and Hind; food truck Bean Me Up Scottie; open artists' studios, and cob oven pizza.

FRIDAY

First Friday reception and artist's talk for "Cahaba Beach Road": 6-7:30 p.m., free, Kentuck's Gallery at Hotel Indigo, with artist's talk by Scott Stephens at 6:30. Light hors d'oeuvres provided by Hotel Indigo Tuscaloosa, 111 Greensboro Ave., downtown Tuscaloosa. www.firstfridaytuscaloosa.com.

Sam Tallent: 8 p.m., $20, Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., downtown Tuscaloosa, hosted by Richard Lockhart, with openers Caleb Garrett and Zach Travis. Tallent's performed on "WTF with Marc Maron," Comedy Central and Amazon Prime, and is author of "Running the Light." Also joining will be Nathan Lund, cohost of the podcast "Chubby Behemoth" with Tallent.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

TUESDAY

"The Inspection" (2022): 7 p.m., Bama Theatre, as part of the winter 2023 Bama Art House film series. Rated R, one hour and 35 minutes, written and directed by Elegance Bratton, based on events from his life. It stars Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine, in the story of a young gay Black man who decides to join the Marines, lacking other options to build a future. Struggling through basic training, suffering from prejudice and racism, he finds strength, support and a sense of belonging within the corps. Bama box office, doors and bar will open at 6. Single tickets are $10 general, $9 for seniors and students, and $8 for Arts Council members. Punch cards for $70 will be available for sale, good for any 10 Bama Art House films, with no expiration date.

UPCOMING

FEB. 10: Black Jacket Symphony playing Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," 8 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets, $24.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

FEB. 11: Mystic Krewe of the Druids' "The '90s" Bal Masque, Bama Theatre. For tickets, sponsorships and more information, see www.kreweofthedruids.org .

FEB. 17-26: "Best of Enemies," performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College Martin campus. www.theatretusc.com .

APRIL 13: Lauren Daigle, Andrew Ripp, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, through www.ticketmaster.com, or at the Amp box office, for $129.50, $89.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

APRIL 30: 2023 West Alabama Food and Wine Festival, 4:30-7:30 p.m., moving to downtown Northport this year, at 403 Main Avenue. Early-bird tickets before April 15, $60 general, $85 VIP. From April 15-30, tickets will be $75 general, $100 VIP. Tickets will include tastings from more than 30 area restaurants, and a keepsake wine glass. VIP tickets add early entrance at 3:30 and private lounge seating. See more at www.westalabamafoodandwine.org .

MAY 12: Hank Williams Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , and at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, and $35, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

MAY 28: Flashback Funk Fest, featuring Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band, Con Funk Shun, and Atlantic Starr, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JUNE 28: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $89.50, $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 8: Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $84.50 (general admission pit), or $69.50, $54.50, $34.50 or $24.50 for reserved seats. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening