No team means no YAIAA meet for independent swimmers. She's fighting to end that rule.

Littlestown sophomore Victoria Kile wants to compete in the Feb. 9-10 YAIAA swimming championships.

But her school, while it supports her, doesn’t have a swim team. So, she, and a handful of other independents prepare for districts and states by swimming in invitationals and exhibition races.

They aren’t eligible for the league swimming or diving competitions.

Kile is calling foul.

In an email to the York Daily Record, Kile said she and her parents started an online petition because “it is not fair to all athletes because sports like golf and cross country can go to ‘counties’ as an independent athlete in those sports.”

They are trying to get the league to change the rule and allow independents to participate if they qualify.

YAIAA director Chuck Abbott said Tuesday the rule is in place for a reason.

“Golf and cross country need the league tournament and meet to qualify for districts,” he said. “It’s not like that in swimming or track and field, so you have to be a member of a school team in order to compete in those league championships.”

District 3's requirements for golf state that a player on a team competing in a league must qualify either through a tournament or be named a qualifier by the league in some other manner.

The district has a similar stipulation for its cross country meets.

"This is not an open meet," the guidelines state. "Athletes/teams in 2A and 3A must qualify through one of the PIAA District 3 league meets."

Swimmers can qualify for the district meets if they apply, have the backing of their school, and have a documented qualifying time from a PIAA sanctioned meet or invitational.

That also means if a swimmer has a top qualifying time before the league meet, they can opt to skip it.

Abbott said independent swimmers can compete as exhibition racers in regular YAIAA dual meets, as long as there are open lanes for that particular race.

Kile and a handful of independent swimmers from York Catholic swam exhibition races in a Jan. 24 meet between New Oxford and West York.

Kile’s exhibition time of 2:24.88 in the 200 free was the second fastest behind Anna Palmquist’s 2:19.73. But when it’s lumped in among the fastest 200 times by YAIAA swimmers, she doesn’t fall in the top 24. She finished 22nd in last year's District 3 Class 2A 200 free.

The swimmers with the top 24 times in each race qualify for the league meet. The top 16 swimmers in Class 2A and 24 swimmers in Class 3A qualify for the District 3 individual races.

Swimmers compete in a variety of events over the course of the season, so it’s possible for an individual to have a qualifying time in more than two events, which is the maximum number an athlete to enter (not including relays).

The same isn’t true for York Catholic siblings Daniel and Sarah Giesselbach, whose times are among the league's best this year.

Daniel, a senior, had the fastest 100-yard breaststroke time (1:02.87) in the meet at West York, besting winner Cole Smith of New Oxford by nearly 5 seconds. That was the third-fastest time recorded by a YAIAA swimmer this season.

He also swam the fastest 200 IM time of the meet, 2:03.54, which is the second fastest overall this season.

Sarah, a sophomore, recorded the fourth-fastest 200 IM time of the season, when she hit 2:19.62 in the exhibition at West York. Brianna Miller won the race in 2:21.23.

She also has the fifth-fastest 100 free time among York-Adams swimmers, going 56.06 in a Dec. 10 invitational.

The York Catholic siblings are in the group fueling Kile’s charge.

“This is not just about me,” she said in the email. “But this is also about all of the other schools and athletes in York and Adams counties who participate in sports at the school districts that have not been able to provide particular sports due to financial and/or participant concerns.”

Kile said she and her parents created the petition after talking with coaches and other swimmers.

“We created the petition to show the amount of support the community has for this rule change, which will ultimately provide better inclusion,” Kile said.

The petition, which went up several days ago, has more than 300 signatures.

Neighboring Mid-Penn Conference and Lancaster-Lebanon League allow independents to swim in their league meet, provided they have documentation to prove their qualifying times.

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA through the York Daily Record. Connect with her by email at mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.