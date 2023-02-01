ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Vote center sites offered up for public comment

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEHJt_0kYWPkQe00

MUNCIE, Ind. − The Delaware County Election Board met last week and agreed to 14 sites to place vote centers in 2023 municipal elections and a full 21 sites that would host vote centers in the countywide 2024 elections.

The lists of vote center locations to be used this year and in 2024 have been posted on on the Delaware County Clerk's website. Public comment is encouraged during the next 30 days. After the comment period ends on March 2, Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler said he will call a meeting of the election board to discuss any changes that might need to be made and get the plan forwarded to the Indiana Secretary of State Office for state approval.

If all goes as planned vote centers could be used in the May municipal primaries.

Spangler said he has been disappointed before, so he is not ready to say Delaware County will be using vote centers yet this year. Spangler said he is encouraged to have gotten this far with the cooperation of the two political parties.

Last week Delaware County Council gave its blessing, declaring the county to be a vote center county. On Friday Ed Carroll, Republican Party chairman, and Ana Quirk Hunter joined the election board to go over the various sites and discuss ones that should be used. The board was looking for sites along the MITS bus routes that also Wi-Fi service, among other qualities.

Though board members were trying to eliminate schools as voting sites due to security concerns for the schools, the list include Southside Middle School this year. Board members said the gymnasium at Southside will keep the voting operation separate from the rest of the school.

The sites can still be changed as other places offered by the public through their comments might prove to be better. Comment can be made by contacting the county clerk's office. The 2024 list also includes use of Yorktown schools for vote center sites.

Also starting this year, a second early voting site will be opened for convenience. In the municipal election this year, the board chose the Delaware County Fairgrounds as a satellite location. Voting will be available there as well as at the Delaware County Building downtown. New this year will be early voting on Sundays. The Fairgrounds site will be open the two Saturdays and Sundays prior to the election from noon to 6 p.m.

Fifty-nine of Indiana's 92 counties have already adopted use of vote centers. The centers allow any voter registered in Delaware County to vote at any one of 21 vote centers identified by the board. A voter's polling place will no longer be tied to a specific precinct where the voter lives. Technology now allows a proper ballot, based on a voter's residency, to be produced for the voter at any one of voting centers.

It addition to letting voters cast a ballot at a location near work or on the way to another location, it reduces the number of voting officials needed for an election. Finding voting officials to man the polls have been getting more difficult, especially since the pandemic.

The Delaware County Election Board agreed to the following locations for vote centers:

Municipal Elections• Gillespie Towers—701 W. Jackson St.• Ross Center—1110 W. 10th St.• Southside Middle School—1601 E. 26th St.• Boys & Girls Club—1710 S. Madison St.• Del. Co. Fairgrounds—1210 N. Wheeling Ave.• Buley Center—1111 N. Penn St.• Lutheran Church of the Cross—4401 N. Wheeling Road• Northside Church of God—1505 N. Tillotson Ave.• University Christian Church—2499 N. Nebo Road• MACC—2500 N. Elgin St.• Headstart—3900 E. Wysor St.• Christian Missionary Alliance—5601 W. Jackson St.• Gaston United Methodist Church—105 N. Main St• Eaton Community Church—600 E. Harris St.

Countywide Elections • Gillespie Towers—701 W. Jackson St.• Ross Center—1110 W. 10th St.• Southside Middle School—1601 E. 26th St.• Boys & Girls Club—1710 S Madison• Del. Co. Fairgrounds—1210 N Wheeling• Buley Center—1111 N. Penn St.• Lutheran Church of the Cross—4401 N. Wheeling Road• Northside Church of God—1505 N. Tillotson Ave.• University Christian Church—2499 N. Nebo Road• MACC—2500 N. Elgin St.• Headstart—3900 E. Wysor St.• Delaware County Hi-way Garage 7700 E. Jackson St.• Christian Missionary Alliance—5601 W. Jackson St.• Gaston United Methodist Church—105 N. Main St.• Albany Fire Station—214 State St.• Cowan Liberty Baptist—9601 S. Cowan Road• Daleville Town Hall—8019 S. Walnut St.• Eaton Community Church—600 E. Harris St.• Hamilton TWP Fire Station—8021 N. Ind. 3• Harris Chapel—10450 S. County Road 544-E• Yorktown Middle School—8820 W. Smith St.• Yorktown High School—5200 Yorktown Blvd.

Public comments can be made by calling the Delaware County Clerk Office at (765) 747-7726.Comment can also be emailed to rspangler @co.delaware.in.us or left on the clerk’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor

Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel. He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1

INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers.  The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding.  “What we’re […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD seeks applicants for Citizens Police Academy

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is inviting the community to sign up to attend their upcoming Citizen's Police Academy. The five-session course will begin Feb. 15. Classes will be held in the City Building chambers, located at 100 S. Union St., on Wednesdays from 6 to 8...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN
cbs4indy.com

Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes

For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
CARMEL, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy