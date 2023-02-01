Vote center sites offered up for public comment

MUNCIE, Ind. − The Delaware County Election Board met last week and agreed to 14 sites to place vote centers in 2023 municipal elections and a full 21 sites that would host vote centers in the countywide 2024 elections.

The lists of vote center locations to be used this year and in 2024 have been posted on on the Delaware County Clerk's website. Public comment is encouraged during the next 30 days. After the comment period ends on March 2, Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler said he will call a meeting of the election board to discuss any changes that might need to be made and get the plan forwarded to the Indiana Secretary of State Office for state approval.

If all goes as planned vote centers could be used in the May municipal primaries.

Spangler said he has been disappointed before, so he is not ready to say Delaware County will be using vote centers yet this year. Spangler said he is encouraged to have gotten this far with the cooperation of the two political parties.

Last week Delaware County Council gave its blessing, declaring the county to be a vote center county. On Friday Ed Carroll, Republican Party chairman, and Ana Quirk Hunter joined the election board to go over the various sites and discuss ones that should be used. The board was looking for sites along the MITS bus routes that also Wi-Fi service, among other qualities.

Though board members were trying to eliminate schools as voting sites due to security concerns for the schools, the list include Southside Middle School this year. Board members said the gymnasium at Southside will keep the voting operation separate from the rest of the school.

The sites can still be changed as other places offered by the public through their comments might prove to be better. Comment can be made by contacting the county clerk's office. The 2024 list also includes use of Yorktown schools for vote center sites.

Also starting this year, a second early voting site will be opened for convenience. In the municipal election this year, the board chose the Delaware County Fairgrounds as a satellite location. Voting will be available there as well as at the Delaware County Building downtown. New this year will be early voting on Sundays. The Fairgrounds site will be open the two Saturdays and Sundays prior to the election from noon to 6 p.m.

Fifty-nine of Indiana's 92 counties have already adopted use of vote centers. The centers allow any voter registered in Delaware County to vote at any one of 21 vote centers identified by the board. A voter's polling place will no longer be tied to a specific precinct where the voter lives. Technology now allows a proper ballot, based on a voter's residency, to be produced for the voter at any one of voting centers.

It addition to letting voters cast a ballot at a location near work or on the way to another location, it reduces the number of voting officials needed for an election. Finding voting officials to man the polls have been getting more difficult, especially since the pandemic.

The Delaware County Election Board agreed to the following locations for vote centers:

Municipal Elections• Gillespie Towers—701 W. Jackson St.• Ross Center—1110 W. 10th St.• Southside Middle School—1601 E. 26th St.• Boys & Girls Club—1710 S. Madison St.• Del. Co. Fairgrounds—1210 N. Wheeling Ave.• Buley Center—1111 N. Penn St.• Lutheran Church of the Cross—4401 N. Wheeling Road• Northside Church of God—1505 N. Tillotson Ave.• University Christian Church—2499 N. Nebo Road• MACC—2500 N. Elgin St.• Headstart—3900 E. Wysor St.• Christian Missionary Alliance—5601 W. Jackson St.• Gaston United Methodist Church—105 N. Main St• Eaton Community Church—600 E. Harris St.

Countywide Elections • Gillespie Towers—701 W. Jackson St.• Ross Center—1110 W. 10th St.• Southside Middle School—1601 E. 26th St.• Boys & Girls Club—1710 S Madison• Del. Co. Fairgrounds—1210 N Wheeling• Buley Center—1111 N. Penn St.• Lutheran Church of the Cross—4401 N. Wheeling Road• Northside Church of God—1505 N. Tillotson Ave.• University Christian Church—2499 N. Nebo Road• MACC—2500 N. Elgin St.• Headstart—3900 E. Wysor St.• Delaware County Hi-way Garage 7700 E. Jackson St.• Christian Missionary Alliance—5601 W. Jackson St.• Gaston United Methodist Church—105 N. Main St.• Albany Fire Station—214 State St.• Cowan Liberty Baptist—9601 S. Cowan Road• Daleville Town Hall—8019 S. Walnut St.• Eaton Community Church—600 E. Harris St.• Hamilton TWP Fire Station—8021 N. Ind. 3• Harris Chapel—10450 S. County Road 544-E• Yorktown Middle School—8820 W. Smith St.• Yorktown High School—5200 Yorktown Blvd.

Public comments can be made by calling the Delaware County Clerk Office at (765) 747-7726.Comment can also be emailed to rspangler @co.delaware.in.us or left on the clerk’s Facebook page.