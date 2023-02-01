ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: A quart and two halves

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

After a heady January brew, investors now see triples all round.

Global stock markets (.MIWD00000PUS) put in their best January in four years, with Wall St's tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) clocking its biggest January gains since 2001, but now face three tense days to assess how durable that is.

On the radar are three interest rate rises from G4 central banks over the next 26 hours, a mega cap earnings barrage from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet later on Thursday and then the U.S. January jobs report to round out a frenetic week.

February kicked off on Wednesday without too much trepidation about how all that will pan out. Asia and European bourses pushed higher despite a mixed bag of economic news, but S&P500 futures did slip into the red ahead of Wall St's open.

Softer U.S. Treasury yields were calm and collected, the dollar relatively serene.

An expected quarter-point interest rate rise from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday would ruffle few feathers as long as the central bank doesn't feel the need to accompany its slowing of the rate hikes with a harsh steer against market pricing for rate cuts later in the year.

Half-point rate rises from the European Central Bank and Bank of England are now the best guess, although dire economic readouts from Britain's ailing economy this year may mean the risk to that consensus is that a split BoE council opts for a smaller move.

News that euro zone headline inflation fell much faster than forecast last month to 8.5% - its lowest since last May - will also take some pressure off the ECB, even if stickier 'core' inflation means a half-point point move is still the most likely outcome this week.

U.S. markets were also enthused by disinflation signals on Tuesday as data showed U.S. labor costs increasing at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter while wage growth slowed.

That was a major relief for those worried about the persistent tightness in the U.S. jobs markets - one reason the Fed may continue to sound hawkish later on Wednesday and why Friday's payrolls update is even more important than usual.

Before the Fed announcement, ADP releases its January private sector employment readout for last month and markets will also scan the December JOLTS job openings report.

In Asia, surveys showed the contraction in China's business activity easing in January as the country opens up again after strict COVID lockdowns. The speed of the pickup disappointed some, however, and may in itself cool fears about the inflationary impact of China's sudden return to business as usual.

India's government unveiled one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade in its annual budget and said the fiscal deficit would fall, as it tries to create jobs while maintaining financial discipline.

The news was less good for one of India's richest citizens.

Shares in tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate plunged again on Wednesday as a rout in his companies deepened to $84 billion in the wake of a U.S. short-seller report, with the billionaire also losing his title as Asia's richest person.

While markets await the 'Triple-A' of Big Tech releases on Thursday, Meta (META.O) is due to report later today and the dour news from elsewhere in the tech sector kept coming.

Overnight, Snap (SNAP.N) said current quarter revenue could decline by as much as 10%, sending its shares down 14% as the company struggles with weak advertising demand.

Intel (INTC.O) said it had made broad cuts to employee and executive pay, a week after the company issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Wednesday:

* U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell

* US Jan ISM manufacturing survey, ADP Jan private sector job report, Dec JOLTS job openings report

* U.S. corp earnings: Meta Platforms, MetLife, Mckesson, Boston Scientific, Otis Worldwide, Old Dominion, Align Technology, Corteva, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Altria, Humana, Peleton etc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Itfg_0kYWPgtk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E13vN_0kYWPgtk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzY0o_0kYWPgtk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6wcr_0kYWPgtk00

By Mike Dolan, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com . Twitter: @reutersMikeD

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Fed fillip, double trouble, triple A

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. It looks less like fighting the Fed, than a mild disagreement. As the Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its interest rate rates on Wednesday to a quarter point, but with a promise of more, Wall St surged - comforted by Chair Jerome Powell’s reluctance to loudly protest market pricing for peak rates by June, and easing by year-end.
Reuters

Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies.
Reuters

Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession.
Motley Fool

Why Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Soared in January

The market is waking up to the value opportunity at this leading healthcare company. A margin recovery story about overcoming supply chain difficulties and growing new product sales supports GE HealthCare's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Motley Fool

Visa and Mastercard Show Once Again Why Hyperinflation Fears Are Overblown

Hyperinflation is when consumer prices increase by 50% each month. Some investors have been predicted the U.S. will soon experience hyperinflation. However, this is not showing up in the data today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
US News and World Report

Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
Quartz

Wall Street loved Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for 2023 to be a “year of efficiency”

Analysts didn’t hold great expectations for Meta’s fourth quarter earnings, largely due to a downturn in online advertising and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok. What was most unexpected, however, was how happy Wall Street was with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans. Despite reporting profit and revenue sliding after...
Reuters

Argentina likely to see inflation tick up this year -analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank expect surging consumer prices to rise slightly this year, the bank said on Friday, which would mark a second straight year of near triple-digit inflation for South America's second-biggest economy.
Reuters

Tech trillion club's wobble in four charts

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty.
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy