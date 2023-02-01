ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America

The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen

There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January

The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
