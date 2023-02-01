Read full article on original website
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
Northern Maine braces for extreme wind chill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An extremely cold end to the week will bring brutal wind chill temperatures to northern Maine. An expert at the National Weather Service in Caribou says the cold spell will last about 36 hours. "When we’re in the brunt of it, which will be Friday night and...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maine Will Chill You to the Bone
You don't need a thermometer to let you know it's really cold if you can feel the freezing temps biting at you, telling you to get inside and stay warm. And don't even get me started on wind chill. But did you know that even with temperatures dipping well below...
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine
CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
Mount Washington sets new 'daily record low' temp, with more likely to break
PORTLAND, Maine — Updates:. A new daily record low temperature of 32 degrees below zero Fahrenheit was broken Friday, according to a tweet from the Mount Washington Observatory. According to the post, the original record was set in 1963. Temperatures are expected to continue to plummet throughout the evening, and record low temperatures with wind chill factored in are still likely to be broken.
Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero
AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather
The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
Maine snowmobile clubs excited for cold weekend
WINDHAM (WGME) -- After a mild start to the winter, things are turning cold fast, with temperatures expected to dip well below zero in the coming days. While some people may not be a fan of the freezing temperatures, snowmobile clubs definitely are. In Windham, the Drifters Snowmobile Club has taken advantage of the colder days and nights and has started working on their trail systems.
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
Failing to prepare for record cold could be dangerous; here is how to prepare
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said residents of her state are accustomed to cold weather, but the conditions habitants of her state will see this weekend will be unlike anything they’ve seen in decades. Most of New England is under wind chill warnings. The National Weather Service has warned the...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
