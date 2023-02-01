ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting

Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
UNION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis man dies after accident involving tractor-trailer in Union County

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More details have been released after a Sturgis man’s death in a collision involving a semi. Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department (UCSD) around 7:40 a.m. of a two vehicle collision on US 60 near Sturgis. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin F. Allen III, 32, of Sturgis, was facing westbound on […]
HENDERSON, KY
KFVS12

Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
darnews.com

Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident

A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Brookport Bridge reopens after crews clear ice from bridge deck

PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge has reopened to traffic, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The bridge between Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, was closed since Monday evening due to ice on the bridge deck. KYTC District 1 says, while it usually takes roughly one day with...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

18 vehicle collision causes closure on I-69 South near Exit 41

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle collision has caused a blockage on I-69 south, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports. According to an early morning Facebook post, Exit 41 will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clear the scene. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Union County, Ill. shooting

The Brookport Bridge is back open. The span between Illinois and Kentucky has been closed since Monday due to icy conditions. Nicki Clark is live at 5 in Cape Girardeau to tell us about some of the challenges Transportation workers faced during this latest Winter blast. Kennett school nurse accused...
UNION COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes

(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER

PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire

Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. MSHP discusses...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy