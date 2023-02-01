Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas weather: Freezing rain and rain to start day but temperatures will go up
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. but things will be warming up and Zack Shields says to let the melting begin. He has all the details, and a look at power outages as of 5 a.m. (CT) in the area, in his full forecast.
ketk.com
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Freezing Fog Possible Into Saturday Morning
Dense fog is possible in parts of North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday morning leading to the possibility of freezing fog. Freezing fog occurs when tiny fog droplets collect on surfaces. If those surfaces are below freezing, the...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
fox7austin.com
Freezing rain, cold temperatures continue in Central Texas
A Winter Storm Warning goes through Thursday, February 2 which means more precipitation is on the way. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Over 340,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas
HOUSTON - Over 340,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 346,276 people are without power in Texas as of 7:20 p.m. CT. If you are currently without power in...
wbap.com
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
KWTX
‘They truly are the greatest people’: Central Texans lend a helping hand to those in need during ice storm
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - From de-icing driveways to delivering warm meals, Central Texans are helping each other as this week’s winter storm has brought ice, power outages for days, at a time, and water woes across the area. Nellie Tipton, 66, of Killeen, said without the help of her...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Downed trees, power lines leaves thousands without power
LAKEWAY, Texas - More than 200,000 Central Texas residents have lost power on Thursday. Low temperatures with precipitation have left ice on everything including trees, causing them to snap. The mayor of Lakeway said those fallen limbs are keeping their emergency crews busy. "Our team is working hard to identify...
Weather conditions expected to start improving by Thursday
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The end of Winter Storm Mara that has swept across the state is in sight. Here is what the National Weather Service said the next couple of days should look like. Early this afternoon, freezing rain scattered across much of West Central Texas, with some sleet mixed in. […]
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
texasstandard.org
How to care for trees damaged by the ice storm
With temperatures on the rise, ice is finally melting and the post-storm cleanup begins. Those with trees on their property may be in for quite the cleanup job. From broken branches to fully-uprooted adult oaks, the storm took a toll on many of the state’s trees. While ice storms are an inevitability in Texas, this one seemed to be particularly hard on plants.
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
KHOU
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
