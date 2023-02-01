CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.

MINER, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO