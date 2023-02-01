ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miner, MO

KFVS12

Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Highway back open following crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting

Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
SIKESTON, MO
darnews.com

Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident

A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Charleston officer seriously injured in interstate crash

Will insurance cover ice. Towing companies receiving high volume of cars. This photo shows officer Josh Maldonado's patrol car after being hit from behind by an 18-wheeler last night while he was working an accident on I-57 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man's in custody in connection with an...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
MINER, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
CARBONDALE, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit

BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle

A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
UNION COUNTY, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase

A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

UNION COUNTY, IL

