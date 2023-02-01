Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
KFVS12
Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
KFVS12
One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting
School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
darnews.com
Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident
A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
KFVS12
Charleston officer seriously injured in interstate crash
This photo shows officer Josh Maldonado's patrol car after being hit from behind by an 18-wheeler last night while he was working an accident on I-57
KFVS12
Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
KFVS12
Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
cilfm.com
A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County
A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Union County, Ill. shooting
The Brookport Bridge is back open. The span between Illinois and Kentucky has been closed since Monday due to icy conditions.
