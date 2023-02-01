ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Black History Month: Why we resist

By Ernie Suggs - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XdrC_0kYWMLoC00

Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppression in the Black community.

W. Marvin Dulaney, wasn’t surprised when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he was banning a new Advanced Placement course on Black history in that state’s high schools because it was not “historically accurate,” but he was enraged.

Dulaney’s organization, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History , had been one of several groups that had helped the College Board come up with the course’s curriculum, which he said offered a comprehensive study of Black culture, history and life in America.

“To blatantly dismiss it was insulting to our culture and a waste of time,” said Dulaney, the president of ASALH. “I was (angry) . But this is why we fight. This is why we resist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MUhJ_0kYWMLoC00

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Today, as The The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black History Month series enters its eighth year, many of the stories you will see this month will adopt ASALH’s 2023 theme of “Black Resistance,” to look at how African Americans have “resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms, and police killings since our arrival upon these shores.”

Perhaps nowhere is that more important than the city of Atlanta, the so-called birthplace of the civil rights movement and former home of luminaries like Martin Luther King Jr. , C.T. Vivian , John Lewis and Joseph Lowery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMVib_0kYWMLoC00

Credit: AJC File

AJC Black History Month

But also the epicenter of Black finance and business as the former home of the “richest Negro street in America;” a citadel of Black higher education with the formation of the Atlanta University Center; and today, a cultural mecca that is creating a blueprint in fashion, music and television that the world is following.

Yet for all of the progress that has been made, there is still a need to fight. Atlanta — perhaps because of its civil rights and activists background — has also emerged as one of the country’s leading sites for Black Lives Matter protests, particularly in the wake of the killings of unarmed Black men at the hands of police.

“What has been happening today is a re-emergence of a backlash against Black people,” Dulaney said. “So we have to take into account that this is something that we have always had to do.”

Since at least 1928, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, founded by Carter G. Woodson, has provided educational guidance during Black History Month by focusing on a select theme. In 2022, a majority of the stories in the AJC Black History Month series focused on health care and wellness.

Dulaney said the themes are chosen years in advance, which makes the timing of this year’s theme even more timely. He said that several things, including a rise in extremism, the recent attacks on voting rights, and the political and cultural arguments against critical race theory are affronts that must be dealt with and talked about.

“I thought we had already won. I thought we wouldn’t have to worry about voting rights anymore, but it has been unbelievable that they are coming up with ways to keep us from voting at our maximum strength,” Dulaney said. “And the CRT thing was deliberately created to stop the teaching of Black history. No one is teaching CRT, yet they throw everything into CRT. How is Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” critical race theory?”

Dan Moore, the founder and president of the Apex Museum, the oldest Black history museum in Atlanta, said that while African Americans have put up a good fight, there is still more to do. His latest book, “The White Male Agenda,” chronicles American society through its “social, economic, and systematic inequalities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2Okc_0kYWMLoC00

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess

“Nothing happens in this country without a white male being involved in it,” said Moore, whose Auburn Avenue-based museum is marking 45 years this year. “We have got to understand that they have done a job on our heads and our thinking process. So the reason we resist is that some of us are waking up and trying to undo what they have done to us. But some of us, unfortunately, are not.”

Using ASALH’s template, this year’s series will explore Black resistance through faith, music, sports, the media, education, politics, and the environment.

Stories will focus on debunking the myth of the docile and happy slave; the lasting influence of Rosa Parks; how Black people embraced Communism as a political option; and how a group of captured Africans rebelled against slavery and “walked back to Africa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwdMZ_0kYWMLoC00

Other pieces that will run every day during the month of February will look at the cultural expressions and how Black people use them to reclaim agency; the radical resistance of Bob Marley and reggae music; how Blacks took control in how they name themselves; and how a photo of a Black man drinking out of a white’s only water fountain changed him and the South.

“We have always had to fight since we have been free — ain’t that something,” Dulaney said. “It seems like it has just been constant. We never get any relief. And we always have to be vigilant that something might happen to take the rights that we have.”

ABOUT THE SERIES

This year, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of resistance to forms of oppression in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day this month. You can also go to ajc.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 15

Danny Gossett
3d ago

AJC use to be a great paper for all in our city. Now, it thrives on race card articles such as this and liberal agendas. I wouldn’t use this paper to line my bird cages.

Reply
4
Myrtle Barker
3d ago

it's so Sad to see this type of violence still going on in this world and what so sickening about this incident your own Race...beaten this young man to Death!!! that bage made y'all do this??? y'all mind was really Weak!!!! WOW.....

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street

It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Trace Your Roots’ during Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Public Library is offering its popular “Trace Your Roots” program to celebrate Black History Month. People who attend will learn how to start their African American genealogy research and learn how to navigate challenges like incomplete or non-existent records.
ATLANTA, GA
Mother Jones

The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts

Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
ATLANTA, GA
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita

BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta riders say city officials should experience public transit challenges firsthand

To recognize Transit Equity Day this week, one Atlanta non-profit is calling on City of Atlanta officials to ride MARTA public transportation on Friday and Saturday. Propel ATL is leading the nationwide movement locally — pushing for more frequent, sustainable and affordable ways to commute. Transit Equity Day also falls on Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks’ birthday, on Feb. 4.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy