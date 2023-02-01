Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages
Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
Villages Daily Sun
February events in Wildwood offer something for everyone
For a short month, the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting plenty of fun events in February for everyone to enjoy. The department will put on Black History Month events, a father-daughter dance and an event called Astronomy Day. Also, The historic Baker House in Wildwood will host a...
Villages Daily Sun
Eustis artist bares her soul in her artwork
Having recently jumped into creating her own art, Kelley Batson-Howard wishes she had done it earlier. “Follow your dreams sooner in life,” she said. “Don’t wait. Follow your heart. Sometimes you have to age to get rid of your fear of stepping out of your comfort level.”
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/3/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this weekend here in Lake County Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
WCJB
Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday. The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon. They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
villages-news.com
The Villages Fashionistas to host spring market Friday at Rohan Recreation Center
The Villages Fashionistas will host their spring fashion market Friday at Rohan Recreation Center. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature jewelry, accessories, clothing, purses and makeup. Admission is free and the event is open to all.
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
WCJB
The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park. Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons. “Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!
Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
League of Extraordinary Dining to Open Food Hall in Tavares
“We are still in the early stages, but we are definitely moving forward with the project,” Walker explains. “We hope to convert this old train depot into a humbly-sized food hall and taproom.”
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 2
Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.
villages-news.com
Stunning Sunset Glowing Over Lake Sumter Landing In The Villages
Check out this stunning sunset glowing over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Miles Zaremski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Comments / 1