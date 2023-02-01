Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
highway58herald.org
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
hh-today.com
Get ready for tree cutting at Monteith Park
If you visit Monteith Riverpark in Albany this week, you can’t miss the pink X’s on dozens of trees. All the trees thus marked are scheduled to be cut down before the month is out. This is one aspect of the city’s big Waterfront Project, an aspect that...
klcc.org
$1.25M agreement between Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth announced
A new partnership has been announced between the Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth. The $1.25 million agreement will focus on preventative medicine. At the corner of Hilyard and 24th, construction crews work away on the new Y building, set to open at year’s end. Something else has been built behind...
highway58herald.org
02/02/2023– WATER OBSTRUCTION: MCKENZIE RIVER 1/4 MILE DOWNSTREAM FROM THE OLALLIE BOAT LAUNCH (PHOTO)
Downloadable file: McKenzie_River_Obstruction_Olallie.jpg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately ¼ mile downstream from Olallie boat launch. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and is not safely navigable. For the...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
klcc.org
Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene
In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction. Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
klcc.org
Community Supported Shelters sees its sites nearly tripled by the COVID crisis
A Eugene organization dedicated to helping the unhoused marks its 10th anniversary this year. Community Supported Shelters (CSS) has also reinvented itself due to the pandemic. The non-profit runs housing sites that are essentially villages of Conestoga Huts. CSS’ Director of Philanthropy, Heather Quaas-Annsa, told KLCC that things really took...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center Volunteers exhausted after three nights in a row
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row,...
State lawmaker pulled over twice, alleges racial profiling by Oregon State Police
An Oregon lawmaker is sharing concerns of possible racial bias after getting pulled over for a pair of traffic stops in consecutive days while leaving Salem.
kezi.com
Lane County Public Health hosting vaccination clinics for children’s immunization
EUGENE, Ore. -- To keep kids from being excluded from school, Lane County Public Health is reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated and holding a two-day clinic to provide those vaccinations. Students who are not up-to-date on their required vaccinations by February 15 will be excluded from going to...
