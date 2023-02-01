ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

klcc.org

Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility

Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
FLORENCE, OR
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective

Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Get ready for tree cutting at Monteith Park

If you visit Monteith Riverpark in Albany this week, you can’t miss the pink X’s on dozens of trees. All the trees thus marked are scheduled to be cut down before the month is out. This is one aspect of the city’s big Waterfront Project, an aspect that...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

$1.25M agreement between Eugene Family YMCA and PeaceHealth announced

A new partnership has been announced between the Eugene YMCA and PeaceHealth. The $1.25 million agreement will focus on preventative medicine. At the corner of Hilyard and 24th, construction crews work away on the new Y building, set to open at year’s end. Something else has been built behind...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene

In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction. Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of...
EUGENE, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades

Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
BEND, OR
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
klcc.org

Community Supported Shelters sees its sites nearly tripled by the COVID crisis

A Eugene organization dedicated to helping the unhoused marks its 10th anniversary this year. Community Supported Shelters (CSS) has also reinvented itself due to the pandemic. The non-profit runs housing sites that are essentially villages of Conestoga Huts. CSS’ Director of Philanthropy, Heather Quaas-Annsa, told KLCC that things really took...
EUGENE, OR

