Lancaster County, PA

Pet of the Week: Annie

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week sometimes features a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Conrad L. “Mike” Liles (1947-2023)

Conrad L. “Mike” Liles, 75, of Annville, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Joan L. (Hanlon) Liles, to whom he was married for 50 years. Born in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Charles Vernon Liles and...
ANNVILLE, PA
James L. Sheriff (1946-2023)

James L. Sheriff, 76, of Annville, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Smith) Sheriff. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past September. Born in E. Hanover Twp. on November 28, 1946, he was the son of the late...
ANNVILLE, PA
Lebanon police seek witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash on E. Walnut Street

Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.
LEBANON, PA

