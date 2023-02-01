Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Justin Fields gets Tee Higgins, other weapons
Now that the 2023 NFL salary cap is set, the offseason does, in fact, officially run through the Windy City. The Chicago Bears own the most cap space, by far, in all of the league and also own the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. General manager...
Why did the Seattle Mariners just give Dylan Moore $8.895 million?
The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension. Wait, let me fix the punctuation on that sentence. The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension? Why?. I understand that cash is cheap in MLB these days but, even so, can somebody explain...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
MLB news: Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox
It’s Saturday, and time to relax (and celebrate that we are one day closer to the start of spring training). While you’re kicking back (and hopefully staying warm), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including an insider’s take on a highly regarded Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, and a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
MLB news: Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins
Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a Cincinnati Reds superstar ready to get right, the San Diego Padres on the cusp of spending more money, and the Minnesota Twins taking a pass on trade talks. Cincinnati Reds news: Jonathan India keeping...
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Texas vs. Kansas State best bet: Longhorns defense will shut down Wildcats
One of the best games of the day is a Big 12 showdown between two Top 10 teams. The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will hit the road to take on the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats. Texas sits in first place in the Big 12 with a 7-2 record, while Kansas Staet is part of a four-way tie for second place at 6-3.
