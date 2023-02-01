The Lebanon County Conservation District Annual Tree & Plant Sale is now open [Paid Press Release]

Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
CLA to host Presidents Day Cherry Pie Sale Feb. 17-18 at Lebanon Farmers Market [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association (CLA) will once again host a Presidents Day Cherry Pie Sale at the Lebanon Farmers Market. This year’s sale will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Feb....
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Lancaster County declares 'Code Blue' for upcoming cold winter weather
LANCASTER, Pa. — Amid freezing temperatures sweeping through the region, Lancaster County has issued a Code Blue alert for the weekend. This comes after a mild January that ended up being one of the warmest on record. “The weather patterns here are unpredictable and unprecedented," said Deb Jones, director...
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
abc27.com
ZooAmerica offering ‘Fantastic Fridays’, other events for February
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Winter is a great time to visit ZooAmerica. Not only because some of the animals are more active during this time of year, but ZooAmerica offers events for the whole family to enjoy. The park’s Fantastic Fridays are back. This means you can visit the...
abc27.com
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
abc27.com
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
abc27.com
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
Allrecipes.com
One of the Top Egg Producers Just Suffered a Devastating Fire—What Does That Mean for Egg Prices?
This week, about 100,000 hen-laying eggs were killed in a fire at a Hillandale Farms farm in Connecticut. Hillandale Farms, a family-owned company out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, raises over 20 million chickens and is one of the top five producers of eggs in the country. The fire took place at...
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
Dauphin County zoning meeting points out concerns for potential Wawa
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People gathered in Dauphin County for a rezoning hearing Wednesday that could help bring the convenience store chain Wawa to south-central Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss's Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a location with fueling stations. At this...
Mifflin Community Days announce location change for 47th annual festival
The Greater Governor Mifflin League has announced a new location for its 47th annual Community Days festival. The full week event will take place on the campus of the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. Event organizers say the change in location is due to construction on the High School Campus. The...
Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)
Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Assisted living facility catches fire in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services. Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.
Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County
Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
pahomepage.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County …. The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the...
WGAL
Shots hit bank in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
