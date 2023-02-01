ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Top 5 potential Lions fits from the Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have five picks within the first 82 selections of this year’s NFL draft, not to mention three late-round picks. Last year’s Senior Bowl produced six first-rounders and 106 players drafted overall. It’s an all-important stop on the way to the draft as the marquee all-star showcase in college football. MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to breakdown the week and five fits from this year’s Senior Bowl for the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Flint, MI
