Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Saginaw boys basketball highlights: Bridgeport earns another 1-point win
Two games, two points, two wins. For the second time this season, Bridgeport emerged with a one-point win over Frankenmuth, beating the Eagles, 44-43, in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 boys basketball game Friday.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Flushing girls win fourth straight game
FLINT – Alexis Miller scored 10 points Thursday to lead nine Flushing players who figured in the scoring during the Raiders’ 47-17 victory over Hamady. Victoria Derricks and Alexis Woodbeck added seven points apiece for Flushing, which raised its record to 12-2 with its fourth straight victory.
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Big victories, tough losses all part of the Friday fun
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY CENTRAL 54, LAPEER 38.
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Brevin Boilore of Corunna’s boys basketball team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Boilore received 26,662 of the 63,727 votes cast – that’s 41.8 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing boys basketball player Brayden Jones, who received 23,015 votes.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
How 3 Detroit Lions helped a Michigan man win $1 million on DraftKings
NOVI, MI - He didn’t quite know how to tell his wife he was quitting his career as an accountant to gamble on sports for a living. Well, $1 million definitely helps solidify his career decision. With the help of three Detroit Lions players, Livonia native Mike Petta, who...
WNEM
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
See which Flint-area athletes signed college national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – Tae Boyd already has a state high school championship on his resume. Now, he’ll be chasing a national college championship in the near future.
Fenton Polar Plunge helps raise more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan
FENTON, MI – More than 300 people jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, Feb. 4 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Area 13 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, now in its 13th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics. Pat...
Senior Bowl Day 2 observations: Potential Lions fit at cornerback shines
MOBILE, Ala. -- Kyu Blu Kelly did himself a favor on Day 2 of the 2023 Senior Bowl, making a handful of aggressive plays to the ball, including a 40-yard pick-six interception. The former three-year starter at Stanford is a long, athletic cornerback who flashed his quick-react ability and strong...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman wins $100,000 prize while playing on lottery app during break
DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $100,000 when she decided to play on her lottery app during a break. Jamila McCaskill, 44, of Detroit, said she was having a tough day so she took a break to relax. “I logged into the lottery app to do my daily spin...
‘That’s a lot of cat food,’ Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest first place winner says
FRANKENMUTH, MI - Toy arrows flew through the air at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland to hit a heart-shaped target as local media celebrities competed for the most points in the Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. While this was an annual event, this is...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
2023 Senior Bowl stock report: How potential Lions fits fared at practices
MOBILE, Ala. -- There is still a lot of time to go until the NFL draft, but one of the first significant steps on the road is in the books, with the 2023 Senior Bowl practices concluded. The Detroit Lions weren’t coaching the event as they have in two of...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Top 5 potential Lions fits from the Senior Bowl
The Detroit Lions have five picks within the first 82 selections of this year’s NFL draft, not to mention three late-round picks. Last year’s Senior Bowl produced six first-rounders and 106 players drafted overall. It’s an all-important stop on the way to the draft as the marquee all-star showcase in college football. MLive’s Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to breakdown the week and five fits from this year’s Senior Bowl for the Lions.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
