Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. According to Senator Lindsey M. Williams and Senator Judith L. Schwank, legislation will be re-introduced that provides free school meals to all students. In the proposed legislation, […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state’s economy by prolonging the tourism season.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PA Senate Bill Proposes Changes to State Constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark...
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Tips on how to stay safe during cold weather. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your...
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Bill would ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos
There's a push to ban smoking inside Pennsylvania casinos, as advocates say it's impacting workers' health. Under Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act, casinos are one of the few places that allow indoor smoking, but Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) wants to change that. He is a co-sponsor of the Protecting Workers...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250...
New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members.
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year
Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Healthcare workers at 8 PA nursing homes agree to new contract
PENNSYLVANIA - After months of negotiations, approximately 500 Pennsylvania healthcare workers have agreed to a new contract. Workers at eight different Saber Healthcare Group nursing homes voted to ratify the new, three-year agreement. Union representatives from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania say this represents a major victory in an ongoing campaign to improve care in their industry.
18 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in northeastern and central PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the […]
Shapiro offers a money back guarantee on Pa.’s licensing and permitting process
Applying for a professional license or permit from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon come with a money back guarantee under an executive order Gov. Josh Shapiro signed on Tuesday. The guarantee ensures that anyone applying for a professional license, permit or certification from the state will receive a response...
