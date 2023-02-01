Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most Cleveland baseball fans can hardly remember a time when the sounds of John Adams’ drum wasn’t heard at a game in his hometown. 3500 games and a half-century later he is being laid to rest. Hundreds came to honor and remember John Adams...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
Cleveland Guardians hire Amanda Kamekona as their first woman on-the-field coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona, the first woman on-the-field coach in franchise history. The hire continues a MLB-trend of bringing more women coaches into the game. Kamekona will be one of three hitting coaches working with Cleveland’s two complex teams in Goodyear, Arizona, this season. The...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
3 Questions: Betsy Kling shares her love of meteorology with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — "Why did you become a mythologist?," was the first question our own Betsy Kling was asked when she sat down with a student reporter from the I Promise School. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Browns, University Hospitals announce long-term extension
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Thursday said they will be continuing their partnership with University Hospitals as the team’s official health care partner. UH, who has worked with the Browns since 2014, will continue to offer essential support for the team’s commitment to assisting development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a press release from the team.
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63
“Journalism was Mark’s passion — poring over complicated documents, digging deep into stories, sharing sage advice to new reporters. But it was his family he was most passionate about."
ideastream.org
Cleveland artisan collective boosts visibility, customer access while reducing business hassles
When entrepreneur Sam Freidman saw a rendering a few years ago of seven hangar-like buildings proposed for a vacant lot at the corner of West 28th Street and Church Avenue in Cleveland, he knew he’d found a home for an idea he had been incubating for years. The 45-year-old...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
ideastream.org
5 Things to do in NEO: The Amazing ‘80s in Canton, Ice Festival in Vermilion and more
The Canton Symphony Orchestra brings a classical twist to the classic songs of the 1980s by partnering with the rock symphony group, Jeans ‘n Classics, inside Umstattd Hall. Hear hits like “Take On Me,” “Whip It” and “Love Shack” reimagined with a symphonic sound on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
wmmr.com
Rock Hall 2023: Fan Vote Already Off to Interesting Start
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees just this morning (February 1.) Less than a day into the Fan Vote, and the results are already looking very interesting. As with previous years, the public will have the opportunity to voice their choice via the Fan Vote...
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
North Collinwood CDC Puts the Historic La Salle Theatre Up for Sale
Northeast Shores has renovated and re-activated the building, and is now looking for the next steward
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Comments / 0