Read full article on original website
Related
truedakotan.com
Fundraiser for newly-formed organization exceeds week-long goal on day two, students set sights $1000 higher in “Pennies for PTO”
Last week’s elementary school assembly kicking off a coin contest fundraiser for the recently-formed Wessington Springs Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) proved to be a wild success with students, who exceeded the original $750 goal on the second day of the five-day contest — totaling $1,186 on Tuesday. “We...
Comments / 0