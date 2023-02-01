Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
The first African American person in New Mexico
An expedition through the southwest saw the first African American man to enter New Mexico. His name was Stevan. A state historian went into more detail on who this man was and his lasting impact dating back nearly 500 years. "Stevan is very unique in New Mexico history in that...
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
KRQE News 13
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on organized retail crime.
krwg.org
Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
New Mexico ranks low in education, legislators are split on how to fix that
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s near unanimous agreement that New Mexico’s children need better education. Statewide, math, science, and reading proficiency rates are low. To address the issue, Republican Senator Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) is proposing a plan: Educational freedom accounts. The idea boils down to using state funds to allow New Mexico kids to go […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
Bill would make it illegal to carry firearm near New Mexico polling places
A bill about carrying firearms near polling locations was discussed.
Roundhouse Roundup: Energy efficient appliances, voter education, front-end plates
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, February 2 brings a new day of lawmaking. Among the many ideas up for committee discussion today are: requiring standards for environmentally efficient appliances and an attempt to better educate voters. On top of that, keep an eye out in the near future for discussion around front-end license plates for New […]
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims
(The Hill) — Many former customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans woke up on Friday to discover they had been notified of insurance claims despite not being covered by the provider for some time, causing concerns that a security breach could have leaked customer information. Several people on social media on Friday […]
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One New Mexico City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
krwg.org
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans
Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country
You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
