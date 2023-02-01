Fundraiser for newly-formed organization exceeds week-long goal on day two, students set sights $1000 higher in “Pennies for PTO”

Read full article on original website
Wessington Springs 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 17 Wessington Springs Spartans jumped ahead early in the first quarter against the Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunder last Tuesday night, winning 56-17. Brock Krueger had 14 points and seven rebounds, Ryder Michalek added 11 points and Parker Graff had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans improved to 5-5 with the win. Wessington…
The Wessington Springs Spartans girls basketball team had a challenging week facing three very good teams. On Tuesday, January 24 the Spartans hosted Andes Central/Dakota Christian, who came in with an 8-1 record. It was an entertaining game with lots of scoring but unfortunately the Spartans came up short losing 70-67. It was a tight game throughout and the Spartans led 16-14 after one quarter of play. The Spartans had a very strong 2nd quarter outscoring ACDC 21-14 to take a 37-28 lead into halftime. The Spartans were able to build the lead up to 42-30 early in the 3rd quarter, but then ACDC got hot from the outside and took a 54-53 lead going into the 4th quarter. The 4th quarter went back and forth and ACDC was able to hang on for the win over the Spartans. Avery Orth led the Spartans with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Kirstie Munsen had 18 points and eight assists. Carissa Scheel had 17 points.
