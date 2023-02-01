The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization. Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO