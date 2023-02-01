Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits. A No. 21 overall class ranking, which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out. A top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
NBC Sports
Reports: Tommy Rees heads to Alabama after 10 total years at Notre Dame
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Tommy Rees will leave Notre Dame to do just that, heading to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama, according to reports Friday afternoon. Nick Saban and the Tide denied Rees a national championship as a player in 2012 and a title game appearance as an offensive coordinator in 2020.
NBC Sports
Perry's Mailbag: How will Pats address the offensive line?
We're off to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. But first, it's time to answer some mailbag questions about your New England Patriots. Let's jump in... No doubt. It's critical that the Patriots field an improved line in 2023. Going into the season...
NBC Sports
Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
NBC Sports
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ‘Cats
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley’s pleased South Carolina had made its once-lopsided series with UConn more competitive the past few years. She hopes her top-ranked team can accomplish another milestone when the teams meet for a top-five showdown on Sunday. “It still stands true that we haven’t won...
NBC Sports
Panthers request defensive coordinator interview with Ejiro Evero
New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is interested in making Ejiro Evero his defensive coordinator. The Panthers have asked the Broncos for permission to interview Evero, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Evero was a candidate for the Panthers’ head-coaching job before Reich got it. He’s well regarded around...
NBC Sports
Missouri radio station bans The Eagles until Super Bowl
Every year, when the Super Bowl rolls around, the cities of the teams involved do some out of the ordinary things. The mayors of the two cities customarily make some outlandish bet, huge pep rallies are held, and local radio stations hop aboard the bandwagons with any promotion they possibly can.
NBC Sports
Gipson will 'decompress' before making retirement decision
SANTA CLARA — Tashaun Gipson is going to take some time to decide what comes next, but if the safety’s future involves playing in the NFL, there’s no other place he’d rather be than with the 49ers. The 11-year veteran told NBC Sports Bay Area on...
NBC Sports
Why Simms believes Lance will be 49ers' QB1 for 2023 season
Coming off a season going through four quarterbacks, the 49ers’ starter at the position remains unknown for the 2023 NFL season. After rookie QB Brock Purdy sustained a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow that will sideline him for the next six months, former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes the job will be Trey Lance’s.
NBC Sports
DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around
The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come. DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker...
NBC Sports
Report: These three prospects stood out to Patriots at Shrine Bowl
The New England Patriots' coaching staff was well-represented and reportedly very involved in Las Vegas this past week at practices ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. So, after a full week of coaching the West Squad, which prospects caught the Patriots' eye? NFL Network's coverage of the Shrine Bowl on Thursday offered some notable clues.
NBC Sports
Cole Beasley interested in returning to Bills in 2023
Four months ago, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement. Then he came out of retirement and finished the season with the Bills. And now he says he wants to keep playing for at least another year. “This is probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long...
NBC Sports
Report: Jeff Stoutland agrees to extension with Eagles
The Eagles offensive line has been a strength for the Eagles this season and the coach for the unit is reportedly on his way to a new deal. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland has agreed to terms on an extension with the Eagles. There’s no word on those terms.
NBC Sports
Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes
The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization. Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.
Comments / 0