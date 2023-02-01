Review: Longtime jazz pianist Lightsey leads his quartet in live performance at famous New York club

LIVE AT SMALLS JAZZ CLUB

Kirk Lightsey. Cellar Music Group.

Detroit native Kirk Lightsey has been a fixture on the jazz scene for nearly 70 years, with much of his career spent in New York and Paris.

On this disc, he is captured live on piano with his quartet at the renowned Smalls Jazz Club in New York. Other members of the quartet include Mark Whitfield on guitar, Santi Debriano on bass, and Victor Lewis on drums.

The recording is based on a show performed Sept. 13, 2021. On a couple of songs, Whitfield’s vibrantly crisp and punctual guitar picking overpowers Lightsey’s piano, though not for the whole album. The chemistry is good otherwise, and Lightsey draws in listeners with his delicate and graceful style.

There’s enough swing, blues, introspective jazz and bounce to make this a memorable set of six songs varying in length from four to 12 minutes long.

Lightsey has reimagined music from the likes of Dave Brubeck, Eddie Harris, J.J. Johnson, Tony Williams and McCoy Tyner while also performing an original he wrote in 1988, “Heaven Dance.”

This disc is the second release in the Smalls Living Masters Series. Lightsey’s long career includes recordings with the legendary Chet Baker, Kenny Burrell, Clifford Jordan and Sonny Stitt, as well as several as a bandleader.

SmallsLIVE Foundation founder Spike Wilner said he was awestruck when he first heard Lightsey years ago, and called his smile “a beacon in the darkness and his vibe so warm and generous.”