ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

As temps drop below freezing Friday night, black ice is possible Saturday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was mass melting across the afternoon as highs rose into the low 50s. Where the ice was thick or in the shade, the melting didn't get all of it. That means we'll have areas where the melt is still on the road as we again fall to freezing overnight. And, just like this morning, there is also a chance of freezing fog. Fog is just a cloud at surface level. Those tiny cloud droplets can freeze on contact with any surface that is below freezing. This effect will be widely scattered across North Texas tomorrow, more likely confined...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze

DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas

Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano provides weather update

Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
PLANO, TX
KHOU

Ice storm rolls into Dallas, Texas

Ice and snow have covered Dallas. This storm is part of a larger weather system that has more than 40 million Americans under winter weather alerts.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

More freezing rain is in store for Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues Wednesday and if we're being honest, Wednesday is likely going to be worse than what we saw Monday and Tuesday.Sleet was the main precipitation we saw on Tuesday. And while the sleet certainly caused issued for us, it actually is slightly easier to travel on because the pellets provide a little bit of traction – certainly when compared to ice. The problem with Wednesday's forecast is the main precip we are expecting is freezing rain, aka ice accumulations.In fact, an Ice Storm Warning is going into effect Wednesday...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy