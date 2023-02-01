Read full article on original website
As temps drop below freezing Friday night, black ice is possible Saturday morning
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was mass melting across the afternoon as highs rose into the low 50s. Where the ice was thick or in the shade, the melting didn't get all of it. That means we'll have areas where the melt is still on the road as we again fall to freezing overnight. And, just like this morning, there is also a chance of freezing fog. Fog is just a cloud at surface level. Those tiny cloud droplets can freeze on contact with any surface that is below freezing. This effect will be widely scattered across North Texas tomorrow, more likely confined...
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible.
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
fox4news.com
Freezing rain impacted Denton for much of the day
People in Denton have been dealing with icy weather since Monday afternoon. Again on Wednesday, steady freezing rain caused more ice to accumulate, and roads remained dangerous.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze
DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas
Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Some in North Texas dealing with power outages because of the ice
DALLAS - Oncor is working around the clock to restore power, as there are more than 2,000 outages in two North Texas counties. In Tarrant County, there are more than 2,800 outages as of 7:30 p.m., while Dallas County has about 2,000. The culprit in many cases is ice on...
fox4news.com
Dallas side streets, neighborhood street remain icy
In Dallas, there was a visible improvement to most main roadways and highways. But some side streets, and especially neighborhood streets, remained extremely icy and will stay that way overnight.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
KHOU
Ice storm rolls into Dallas, Texas
Ice and snow have covered Dallas. This storm is part of a larger weather system that has more than 40 million Americans under winter weather alerts.
More freezing rain is in store for Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues Wednesday and if we're being honest, Wednesday is likely going to be worse than what we saw Monday and Tuesday.Sleet was the main precipitation we saw on Tuesday. And while the sleet certainly caused issued for us, it actually is slightly easier to travel on because the pellets provide a little bit of traction – certainly when compared to ice. The problem with Wednesday's forecast is the main precip we are expecting is freezing rain, aka ice accumulations.In fact, an Ice Storm Warning is going into effect Wednesday...
