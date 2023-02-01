ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed: editorial

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
 3 days ago
Criticized exit package for former MetroHealth chief administrative officer was something new CEO inherited from predecessor

Like the news story that preceded it, your editorial “Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed” regarding the exit package of former MetroHealth Chief Administrative Officer Jane Platten and the severance and retention provisions in the contracts of other executives fails to make clear a central point: These obligations were added in 2021 by MetroHealth’s former CEO, Akram Boutros.
CLEVELAND, OH
A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Council president: Cleveland will crack down on neglectful landlords

Since 2021, the tenants at 12500 Shaker Boulevard and 12701 Shaker Boulevard, buildings owned by a real estate company based in New York, have been calling for improvements to their deteriorating apartments. According to one tenant, Chimene Anderson, at least ten apartments in one of the buildings have been without...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Black Health Expo scheduled for Feb. 10 in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community Partnership on Aging, together with the Case Western Reserve University Department of Population and Quantitative and Health Sciences, will hold a Black Health Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center/Kiwanis Lodge, 27285 Highland Road, in Richmond Heights Community Park.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Summit Brew Path ready to launch with 21 stops for 2023

AKRON, Ohio – The seventh annual Summit Brew Path is set to launch Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s installment of the brewery program will feature 21 stops. The program, an initiative from Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, includes the following breweries:. • Akronym Brewing, Akron. • The Brew...
AKRON, OH
