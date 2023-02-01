Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer
Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Medical News Today
What are the signs of bone cancer in the leg?
Symptoms of bone cancer in the leg include pain and swelling. The weakening of bones from cancer can also cause breaks or fractures. Additionally, people may experience general symptoms,. tiredness and weight loss. Bone cancer can be primary or secondary. The primary type starts in bone tissue, while the secondary...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
The cancer symptom you can spot when you breathe and the 5 other signs you must know
GETTING diagnosed with cancer is always going to be devastating. But the earlier you catch the disease the better your chances are of beating it. Head and neck cancers are responsible for over 4,000 deaths a year in the UK, figures from Cancer Research UK state. There are over 12,000...
A baby was losing weight and vomiting. At the hospital, doctors discovered he was starving from an almond milk diet.
Doctors thought a sick infant had type 1 diabetes, but he was really starving because his mom was feeding him almond milk.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
Counterintuitively, cells move faster in thicker fluids. New research on breast cancer cells explains why, and reveals the role that fluid viscosity plays in metastasis.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
msn.com
The Signs & Symptoms Of Throat Cancer
Throat cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the larynx, pharynx, or other parts of the throat. Symptoms of throat cancer can vary depending on the location of the tumor and the stage of the cancer. Common Signs And Symptoms Include: • A Persistent Sore Throat • Hoarseness • Difficulty Swallowing • A Lump Or Mass In The Throat. Other symptoms can include ear pain, weight loss, and fatigue. In some cases, throat cancer may also cause a persistent cough, changes in voice, or difficulty breathing. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing throat cancer, as the condition can quickly become life-threatening. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Futurity
Sound waves offer 2-prong attack against cancer
New research digs into how sound waves trigger immune responses to cancer in mice. By breaking down the cell wall “cloak,” the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body’s defenses, the researchers report. The technique, known as histotripsy, offers a two-prong...
