On Wednesday, ESPN’s First Take hosted a Mike and the Mad Dog reunion, where legendary sports talk radio host Mike Francesa joined Stephen A. Smith and his longtime co-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, to debate the hottest sports topics of the day. And as fate would have it, the sports fairies sprinkled a little magic on this reunion, and the Tom Brady retirement announcement went live right before the show hit the air. Debating Brady’s GOAT status was a topic befitting a Francesa, “Mad Dog,” and Stephen A. debate show, and as you’d expect, Francesa had a polarizing take on the subject.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO