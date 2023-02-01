"Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse sent shock waves across the sports world, and following the heroic efforts of the Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington performing life-saving CPR, the NFL wants to equip young athletes with the same skills.In partnership with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, youth CPR training programs are being set up all over the country. The campaign is being boosted ahead of the Super Bowl and will last all February long, and the league will be holding a fundraiser to back its heart health efforts with a goal of $1 million. "Amid the current national...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO