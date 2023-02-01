Read full article on original website
Related
NFL and Partners to Train Young Athletes in CPR Throughout February
"Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse sent shock waves across the sports world, and following the heroic efforts of the Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington performing life-saving CPR, the NFL wants to equip young athletes with the same skills.In partnership with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, youth CPR training programs are being set up all over the country. The campaign is being boosted ahead of the Super Bowl and will last all February long, and the league will be holding a fundraiser to back its heart health efforts with a goal of $1 million. "Amid the current national...
NFL
NFL, partners to promote CPR education, improve safety for young athletes
The National Football League and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, today announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure they have the proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. Amid the current national dialogue on emergency preparedness in sports, the NFL is supporting these efforts through activations during Super Bowl week, amplifying CPR educational materials, and enhancing long-term partnerships on the national and local levels.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin teams up with the American Heart Association for CPR challenge
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has teamed up with the American Heart Association (AHA) for his #3ForHeart CPR Challenge. Hamlin collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest, just moments after being hit in the chest during the Bills' January 2nd game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for approximately ten minutes using life-saving resuscitative measures, including CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED)
Comments / 2