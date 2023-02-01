ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local

By Mike Antonucci
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWCEi_0kYWJKkQ00

The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement.

Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say , she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” in the amount of $410,782.10.

Gant and her entire executive board were removed from office by union members in early 2022 after they failed to submit a budget or file required financial reports with the Internal Revenue Service.

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for The 74 Newsletter

The board had also reportedly voted to disaffiliate from the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association. This decision was reversed by a vote of the Arlington union’s building site representatives. NEA established a temporary trusteeship over the local until new leaders were elected.

The new officers hired accountants to audit the union’s finances. Investigators reportedly discovered that Gant awarded herself $350,000 in bonuses and used union debit cards to purchase gas, food and other personal items.

Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman told Arlington teachers last year that the local owed the state and national unions $732,000 in back dues.

Gant ran against Fedderman for the state union’s presidency in February 2020. She made national headlines in December 2021 for sending a letter to the district superintendent that was filled with grammatical errors.

The Arlington Education Association issued a statement saying it “is pursuing all legal channels to recoup any lost funds and hold those responsible accountable” and “has already implemented stronger financial controls and transparent reporting practices to ensure sound operation.”

Gant was released on bond and did not respond to requests for comment.

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive .

Comments / 10

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

State Registrar Retires After Nearly a Half Century of Service to the Commonwealth

(RICHMOND, VA) — During her nearly half century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, State Registrar Janet M. Rainey has had a front row seat to historical, cultural, societal and technological change impacting the state’s collection and dissemination of information about births, deaths, marriages and divorces. Rainey,...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Advocate

Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Drivers frustrated by highway use fee in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Some may be surprised by the highway use fee you’ll have to pay when renewing your car’s registration, leading to cost concerns for some in our area. Bob Carpenteri is a car fanatic. “I used to have a Z28 Camaro then I had a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.  House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall

Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December.  On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The 74

The 74

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy