This New 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Swimming Pool at Both Ends

AES Yachts ’s latest concept is a true modern classic.

The 164-footer has all the features one has come to expect from a contemporary superyacht and clean, elegant lines that will stand the time. Christened simply AES 50 , the newcomer pairs a sleek steel displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure.

Penned in-house by the Turkish yard, the exterior is characterized by two distinctive wings that flow off the bridge deck to create prime vantage points for seafarers. The sundeck is another spot where you can enjoy incredible ocean views, along with a pool, a shaded seating area and a bar forward and an open lounge area to the aft.

Not to be outdone, the expansive beach club at the stern comes with a recessed dip pool flanked by sun loungers. From here, guests can head down to the hydraulic swim platform for an ocean dip or up the stairs to the glass-fronted cockpit area for a cocktail.

The sundeck’s plunge pool.

The upper deck, meanwhile, is home to a luxe interior skylounge that leads to a circular dining area for 10 aft and a small Portuguese bridge area forward. Further forward in the foredeck, there is a storage area that can accommodate a tender and two Jet Skis.

With a beam of roughly 30 feet, the AES 50 will have an interior volume under 500 GT. Although the layout and decor is yet to be revealed, the vessel will offer accommodation for up to 12 guests.

As for grunt, the yacht will be equipped with twin Caterpillar engines that will enable a top speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 11.5 knots. She will also have a draft of eight feet.

AES Yachts previously delivered the 233-foot custom superyacht Victoria , which took 12 years work from laying the keel to the final launch in 2018. The Turkish yard is also is the midst of building a 223-footer called Ice that is due for delivery in 2024 and is currently for sale via Fraser . It could be yours for a cool $64 million.

