This New 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Swimming Pool at Both Ends

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago
AES Yachts ’s latest concept is a true modern classic.

The 164-footer has all the features one has come to expect from a contemporary superyacht and clean, elegant lines that will stand the time. Christened simply AES 50 , the newcomer pairs a sleek steel displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure.

Penned in-house by the Turkish yard, the exterior is characterized by two distinctive wings that flow off the bridge deck to create prime vantage points for seafarers. The sundeck is another spot where you can enjoy incredible ocean views, along with a pool, a shaded seating area and a bar forward and an open lounge area to the aft.

Not to be outdone, the expansive beach club at the stern comes with a recessed dip pool flanked by sun loungers. From here, guests can head down to the hydraulic swim platform for an ocean dip or up the stairs to the glass-fronted cockpit area for a cocktail.

The sundeck’s plunge pool.

The upper deck, meanwhile, is home to a luxe interior skylounge that leads to a circular dining area for 10 aft and a small Portuguese bridge area forward. Further forward in the foredeck, there is a storage area that can accommodate a tender and two Jet Skis.

With a beam of roughly 30 feet, the AES 50 will have an interior volume under 500 GT. Although the layout and decor is yet to be revealed, the vessel will offer accommodation for up to 12 guests.

As for grunt, the yacht will be equipped with twin Caterpillar engines that will enable a top speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 11.5 knots. She will also have a draft of eight feet.

AES Yachts previously delivered the 233-foot custom superyacht Victoria , which took 12 years work from laying the keel to the final launch in 2018. The Turkish yard is also is the midst of building a 223-footer called Ice that is due for delivery in 2024 and is currently for sale via Fraser . It could be yours for a cool $64 million.

Click here to see all the photos of AES 50.

Robb Report

Watch: This New 97-Foot Luxury Yacht Has the Sleek Silhouette of a Shark

Alpha Custom Yachts just unveiled a menacing new model inspired by a top ocean predator. The new Squalo Trenta was named after the Italian words for “shark” and “30.” It makes sense, then, that the semi-custom yacht spans 30 meters (or 97 feet) from tip to tail and has the sleek silhouette of a fearsome big fish.  Squalo was penned inside and out by award-winning Italian design studio Roberto Curtó and features naval architecture by Massimo Verme. The exterior pairs muscular lines with a sharp vertical bow to create a decidedly bold profile. The hull is available in four different hues, including...
Robb Report

Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar

Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
Robb Report

This Insane 243-Foot Superyacht Concept Will Have Giant ‘Wings’ So It Can ‘Fly’ Above the Sea

Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before. The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds. Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive...
Robb Report

The 289-Foot ‘Invisible’ Concept Could Become the World’s First 3-D-Printed Superyacht

Jozeph Forakis has always pushed the envelope of yacht design, but now you could say he’s aggressively shoving it. The New York native, now based in Milan, has just unveiled a new concept that is invisible both in design and environmental impact. The 289-footer, known as Pegasus, features a low, linear hull, a plumb bow and a trippy metallic finish that camouflages it with the surrounding environment. The reflective “Solar Wings” essentially mirror the clouds above to blur the line between the sky and the sea. The wings also ensure Pegasus can cruise indefinitely and invisibly. The solar energy generated will be...
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts

Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did.   The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Just Bought Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian was revealed to be the winning bidder of a rare diamond necklace dubbed the Attallah Cross following its sale at Sotheby’s in London. Since being loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s, the necklace has long gone unworn. The hand-sized 1920s amethyst cross went to a representative bidding on behalf of Kardashian during the auction for £163,800 ($200,000), more than double its pre-auction estimate. Kardashian won the piece over four other bidders. Princess Diana was famously photographed donning the necklace during the charity event in 1987, pairing it with an Elizabethan-style purple Catherine Walker gown. The necklace was put up for...
Robb Report

‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie’s Sprawling NYC Loft Just Hit the Market for $7.1 Million

While most morning show hosts offer viewers a glimpse into their daily lives, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is taking things one step further and welcoming buyers into her New York City home—currently on the market for a cool $7.1 million. The NBC News broadcaster is selling the Tribeca apartment that she and her husband, Michael Feldman, bought together back in 2017, reported The Wall Street Journal. The condo, which spans an impressive 3,735 square feet, occupies an entire floor inside a boutique residential building. Internally, you’ll find four bedrooms and three and a half baths. The stylish digs have also been professionally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This New 289-Foot Sailing Yacht Has the Curves of a Classic British GT

Lobanov Design’s latest concept has quite an auspicious twist. The sailing yacht goes by the name of Double Luck, or 八八 in Mandarin. Each 八 character represents an eight, which is considered to be the luckiest number in Chinese culture. The vessel also spans, you guessed it, 88 meters (or about 289 feet). “Our yacht is double luck for its owner,” the Spanish studio said in a statement. Inspired by classic British GTs, Double Luck cuts a sleek silhouette with elegant curves, a smooth sheer line and a distinctive reverse bow. The superstructure has been styled as a cockpit as another nod to...
Robb Report

This Speedy New 26-Foot Electric Tender Is Like a Tesla on the High Seas

Stylish, sustainable and speedy, Falcon’s newest model is a true triple threat. The 26-footer, known as the Falcon E8, pairs a high-performance electric power train with a sleek body and a sophisticated interior. Penned by the UK’s ThirtyC Yacht Design, the runabout is billed as a “modern-day classic” and will bring a refined edge to all manner of tasks. “We wanted to create a no-frills stylish tender that doesn’t just look good or perform well, but will also complement any mothership,” ThirtyC’s creative director Rob Armstrong said in a statement. “The Falcon E8 is an elegant boat for guest transfers but is...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group.  This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Robb Report

Forget an Airport. Thailand Is Building an Epic New $9 Billion ‘Aviation City’ for Tourists.

A historic airport in Thailand will soon be taken to new heights. The Thai government is spending $8.8 billion (฿290 billion) to turn the country’s Vietnam War–era U-Tapao airport into a new “Eastern Aviation City,” as reported by Reuters. Construction on the massive megastructure is set to begin early this year, government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said in a statement shared last Friday. The project will reportedly generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and bolster Thailand’s aviation industry. Covering approximately 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres) in the country’s industrial east, the new transport hub is aiming to attract more tourists to...
Robb Report

Princess Diana’s Purple Evening Dress Sold for More Than $600,000 at Auction

More than 25 years later, Princess Diana is still turning heads and breaking records. Last week, Sotheby’s New York sold one of the late Duchess of Wales’ favorite gowns, a purple evening number designed by Victor Edelstein in 1989. The dress, which Diana wore for the 1991 royal portrait, hammered down for $604,800 (including premiums), more than five times the presale estimates. It is now the most expensive dress worn by the late royal to be sold at auction. The strapless gown is made of aubergine silk velvet and features intricate ruching around the bodice, a tulip-shaped skirt and delicate gold...
Robb Report

Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies

Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output.  And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain.  The Airlander 10, which...
OHIO STATE
Robb Report

This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty.  The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

This New 139-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Can Cruise on Electric Power 90% of the Time

Rossinavi’s new “BluE” model is, ironically, very green. The Italian builder just unveiled a hybrid superyacht that spans an impressive 138.5 feet (42.2 meters) from tip to tail. The new Infinity 42 BluE follows in the footsteps of a 131-foot hybrid catamaran that Rossinavi debuted in late 2021. As with the Seacat, the Infinity 42 BluE was born from a collaboration with noted Italian superyacht designer Fulvio de Simoni. The monohull is also equipped with the yard’s eco-friendly navigation technology, which is known as BluE, just like the multihull before it. Crafted entirely from lightweight aluminum, the newcomer sports an innovative eco-displacement hull...
Robb Report

This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank

Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
