Get 15% Off During Mejuri's ‘Diamond Week’ Sale Just in Time for V-day

By Erica Radol
 3 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mejuri

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mejuri has gained a cult following for chic, affordable jewelry over the years, so when the brand goes on sale, we’d be remiss not to share. Known for unique, trademark designs–often named after pastries , the styles are fine and semi-fine– not costume , ensuring longevity and sparkle for a long time to come. The brand typically only has one sale annually during Black Friday, so it’s unprecedented to be granted a second sale of the year (thank you, diamond angels!) just in time for Valentine’s Day.

During Mejuri’s ‘Diamond Week’ sale, you’ll find plenty of newly-launched, ethically-sourced diamond jewelry, while many of the most popular pieces are also included in the 15% discount. There are also recently launched new exclusives in white gold and fan favorites like the diamond initial charm .

I prefer white metals like silver and white gold (when budget permits), and Mejuri’s selection is generous for both. Though I purchased a Jewelry Care Kit for my treasures, I have not once yet needed to polish them, and they still shine quite remarkably. The jewelry elevates any outfit, whether casual or a little dressier, making them infinitely useful for different occasions. Sometimes I put them on while lounging at home just because they bring me joy.

Mejuri’s tagline is to “buy yourself the damn diamond ,” a simple concept that empowers you to not wait for someone else to buy you the gifts you really want. But if you are buying what will be a very well-received gift for Valentine’s Day, make sure to place your order by February 8 to receive it in time. The sale runs from February 1-7, so score your shiny bling now or miss out on the best prices and selection.

Diamond Letter Charm Down from $225
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Htda_0kYWJFKn00
Mejuri

Made of solid gold and high-quality diamonds, the letter charm is one of the brand’s top sellers, and also under $200 during the sale (the chain is not included).

Buy Diamond Letter Charm at Mejuri, $191

Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant Necklace15% off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVXx1_0kYWJFKn00
Mejuri

Mejuri offers several heart designs in yellow and white gold, as well as colorful enamel like pink, white and black making truly unusual pieces.

Buy Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant Necklace at Mejuri, $637

Marshmallow Huggie Earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ6lG_0kYWJFKn00
Mejuri

These high-volume, puffed up huggies are handcrafted in sterling silver and set with topaz shimmers for extra shine.

Buy Marshmallow Huggie Earrings at Mejuri, $68

Mejuri's Diamond Week15% off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QShmW_0kYWJFKn00
Mejuri

Understated pieces with big impact.

Buy Mejuri's Diamond Week at Mejuri, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons , Macy’s coupons , and H&M coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Consumer Reports.org

8 Products on Deep Discount in February

Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has some great opportunities to score big savings on purchases big and small. Presidents Day typically means major sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and large appliances, and retailers often offer promotions on plenty of other household items as well. We also see a lot of TV sales for the Super Bowl. And prices for seasonal winter items, such as snow blowers and space heaters, tend to drop as spring draws near.
SheKnows

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
