ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kashmir avalanche kills 2 Polish skiers; 21 people rescued

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQWoR_0kYWJ2wb00
1 of 8

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Polish skiers died in an avalanche at a Himalayan ski resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday and 21 people were rescued, police said.

A total of 21 foreigners and their two Kashmiri guides were caught in a massive avalanche and buried under the snow as they were skiing high in the mountains near the tourist town of Gulmarg, according to a police statement.

The Pirpanjal mountain range in the western Himalayas is a popular skiing destination for both Indians and foreigners.

In 2010, at least 17 Indian soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit the Indian army’s High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg during a training session.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused heavy death tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the mountainous and forested militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches, and in 2012 a massive avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Video Shows Tourist Being Hit on the Head With Stick After Climbing Pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist was confronted by an angry mob of locals after he decided to climb Mexico’s Chichén Itzá Pyramid. The chaotic moment was captured on video at the historical archaeological site in Mexico’s Yucatan. In the footage, which was shared by TMZ, the tourist can be seen descending down the pyramid’s steps and is immediately confronted by a furious collective of locals. A shirtless man wielding a stick then takes a swing at the tourist and nails them on the head.
CBS Sacramento

Boy hides from friends in shipping container, ends up 1,600 miles away

New Delhi — Around the middle of this month, workers at Malaysia's Port Klang were surprised to hear knocking from inside one of the shipping containers that had just come off a ship from Bangladesh. When they opened it, they were even more surprised to see a young boy step out. He couldn't speak the local language, so the port workers couldn't figure out who he was or how he ended up inside the container. They alerted law enforcement agencies, which immediately suspected it was a case of human trafficking."He was the only one found in the container. A police...
The Associated Press

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s government said Thursday that it has ordered four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and two at the permanent mission to the United Nations in Vienna “committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement.” It didn’t elaborate. The diplomats were given a week to leave Austria. Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started nearly a year ago.
The Associated Press

Serbia could become ‘pariah’ over Kosovo, president warns

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist president warned during a chaotic parliamentary session on Thursday that the Balkan nation could become a European “pariah” state if it rejects a Western plan for normalizing relations with Kosovo. President Aleksandar Vucic faced a hostile reception from the right-wing...
The Associated Press

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has stepped up pressure on Middle East allies to expel the Wagner Group, a military contractor owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russia’s president, from chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan where it has expanded in recent years, regional officials told The Associated Press. The U.S. effort described by officials comes as the Biden administration is making a broad push against the mercenaries. The U.S. has slapped new sanctions on the Wagner Group in recent months over its expanding role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The group is owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Pentagon has described it as a surrogate for the Russian Defense Ministry. The Kremlin denies any connection. The Biden administration has been working for months with regional powers Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to pressure military leaders in Sudan and Libya to end their ties with the group, according to more than a dozen Libyan, Sudanese and Egyptian officials. They asked for anonymity to speak freely and because they were not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy