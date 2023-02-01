NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nina Finn says she was inspired by her mother to run the prom dress drive for her senior project at North Smithfield High School. “I had initially known since freshman year that I wanted to do the dress drive because seeing all the pretty dresses, and then seeing my mom have the opportunity to give them out to girls that never even thought of such dresses, made me so happy,” she said.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO