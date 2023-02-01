Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
Simplified food truck rules up for consideration
CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
Valley Breeze
Diamond Hill Park pond work being done; pump track next
CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps. The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park,...
Valley Breeze
Narragansett Improvement granted two year extension on 270-acre project
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Narragansett Improvement Co. came to the North Smithfield Planning Board Jan. 26 to ask for a two-year extension on their proposed 270-acre housing development on Douglas Pike. This is the company’s third time asking for an extension on the project. Attorney Michael Resnick...
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
Nonprofit leaders say Woonsocket needs a new homeless shelter
WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward. Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this...
Valley Breeze
Northern R.I. Art Group displays artwork at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – Artwork by the Art Group of Northern Rhode Island is being displayed in the showcases near the entrance of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, during the month of February. The Art Group meets at the library every third Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Valley Breeze
Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter open 24 hours as warming center in Providence
PROVIDENCE – Emmanuel House, the homeless shelter of the Diocese of Providence is operating 24 hours a day as both a shelter and state warming center for the duration of the cold weather. Those seeking shelter or warmth can call Emmanuel House at 401-421-7888 or go directly to Emmanuel...
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
Valley Breeze
South Attleboro Lions Club holding pajama drive
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is hosting its third Sweet Dreams Pajama Drive during February. The pajama drive will provide pajamas, a book, and a stuffed animal or blanket to a child in need. The club is working with local churches and community organizations to deliver the pajamas for children from infancy through age 18.
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
Valley Breeze
NS senior keeping prom donation effort alive
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nina Finn says she was inspired by her mother to run the prom dress drive for her senior project at North Smithfield High School. “I had initially known since freshman year that I wanted to do the dress drive because seeing all the pretty dresses, and then seeing my mom have the opportunity to give them out to girls that never even thought of such dresses, made me so happy,” she said.
Valley Breeze
Maker Stations at Lincoln Library Feb. 11
LINCOLN – Kids ages 4 and older are invited to the Lincoln Public Library Children’s Program Room, 145 Old River Road, on Saturday, Feb. 11, to visit maker stations where they can take part in various challenges. Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other DIY...
Valley Breeze
Fire Chief Andrews says goodbye after 53 years
LINCOLN – Fire Chief Richard Andrews retired last Friday after serving Lincoln for more than 50 years. Andrews began his career in 1970 at 16 years old as a volunteer firefighter in Saylesville. There, he served as a firefighter for 19 years before becoming captain in 1989. In 2008, he was elevated to the position of chief.
Valley Breeze
Warming center opened during frigid weekend
WOONSCOKET – In collaboration with St. James Episcopal Church where a warming center has been temporarily set up, Community Care Alliance staff will be available to assist anyone staying there. With temperatures expected to be below zero this weekend, the church at 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, will open today,...
Valley Breeze
Playdough Fun at East Smithfield Library
SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Playdough Fun on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Visit the library to explore the benefits of playing with playdough. This program is for children ages 8 and younger and a caregiver. There will be playdough and tools provided.
