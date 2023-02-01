Read full article on original website
independentri.com
NK’s fourth interim superintendent has only one goal: ‘Help the district calm down’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year. Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also...
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District closed tomorrow due to extreme weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to the expected extreme cold and wind chill, the Providence Public School District will be closed Friday. The school district announced the closing in a tweet Thursday. All before and after school programs for Friday were also canceled. Additionally, Saturday school is canceled.
Valley Breeze
Plan: Three elementary schools will remain standing as new ones built
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three new elementary schools in North Providence are expected to be completed by September of 2026, according to the town’s pending stage 2 application to the state. Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, said the application is due Feb. 15, and it includes designs, geotechnical work, cost...
independentri.com
Narragansett Council interviews two candidates for vacant planning board position
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday. The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.
Valley Breeze
School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s
CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
Valley Breeze
Narragansett Improvement granted two year extension on 270-acre project
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Narragansett Improvement Co. came to the North Smithfield Planning Board Jan. 26 to ask for a two-year extension on their proposed 270-acre housing development on Douglas Pike. This is the company’s third time asking for an extension on the project. Attorney Michael Resnick...
GoLocalProv
Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Moving to Financial District
The Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is moving to the heart of downtown Providence in the financial district. The tourism group is known for everything from Providence Restaurant Weeks to promoting the region globally as a destination for conventions. Now, it is moving to 100 Westminster Street — a...
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Public Schools to hold district's Spelling Bee Feb. 7
LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Valley Breeze
Nonprofit leaders say Woonsocket needs a new homeless shelter
WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward. Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this...
Valley Breeze
Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter open 24 hours as warming center in Providence
PROVIDENCE – Emmanuel House, the homeless shelter of the Diocese of Providence is operating 24 hours a day as both a shelter and state warming center for the duration of the cold weather. Those seeking shelter or warmth can call Emmanuel House at 401-421-7888 or go directly to Emmanuel...
Let the girls play: Petition calls for update to RI’s co-op rules
As it stands, the rule says co-ops should be made up of "no more than three member high schools" that are unable to field a full team on their own.
