NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday. The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO