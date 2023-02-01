ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

independentri.com

Narragansett Council interviews two candidates for vacant planning board position

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday. The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s

CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system

SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday

CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

WHA extends executive director search

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board

Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street

PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Moving to Financial District

The Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is moving to the heart of downtown Providence in the financial district. The tourism group is known for everything from Providence Restaurant Weeks to promoting the region globally as a destination for conventions. Now, it is moving to 100 Westminster Street — a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln Public Schools to hold district's Spelling Bee Feb. 7

LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Nonprofit leaders say Woonsocket needs a new homeless shelter

WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward. Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this...
WOONSOCKET, RI

