California State

freightwaves.com

California’s loss is Texas’ gain

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA, Texas, California SONAR: OTVI.USA, OTVI.TX, OTVI.CA. Tender volumes for loads originating in Texas are currently 42% higher than they were in late January 2019. In sharp contrast, California freight demand is 17% below where it was three years ago, before the pandemic started. This is a clear example of supply chains shifting, but is it long term?
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Congressional panel investigating ‘the state of California’s unemployment insurance system’

California’s unemployment system, plagued by multibillion-dollar fraud schemes involving COVID-related benefits, is being investigated by the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The committee plans its first hearing of the new Congress Wednesday on the federal unemployment program and the unemployment systems in California, New York and Pennsylvania. Federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
The Hill

WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

