Troy Jones
7d ago
they need to bring back old Sparky. set them down in it and nothing but their so everyone can watch them cook. then broadcast it live on the 6:00 news. talk about crime reduction. you want to save taxpayer money make the law where they can spend no more than a year waiting after sentencing. only getting one appeal.
After botched response to Uvalde massacre, Texas senator wants better mass shooting training for public safety entities
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez wants the Texas Department of Public Safety to create robust mass shooting response training for all public safety entities after the chaotic response to the Uvalde school massacre delayed medical treatment of victims.
Jill Biden invites Austin couple to State of the Union to highlight abortion access
WASHINGTON — An Austin woman who nearly died after being denied a medical intervention because of Texas’ abortion laws will be one of first lady Jill Biden’s guests at the State of the Union address Tuesday. Amanda Zurawski and her husband, Josh, will join Biden in her...
Sports-betting advocates return to Capitol with narrower bill, new Republican author
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Advocates for legalizing online sports betting in Texas debuted new bills Monday that take a narrower approach than they did in 2021 — and feature a new author in the state Senate who is a Republican.
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigates after suspected drugs found in Roach Unit mail room
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs. According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing...
Is a Florida pastor accused of fraud feigning illness to avoid prison?
FLORIDA – The mystery over the health of a Florida pastor accused in a Covid relief scam has deepened after a court-ordered psychiatrist prepared a report that suggested he might be faking some of his symptoms. The pastor, Evan Edwards, has been hospitalized since December when he and his...
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Texas’ teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of “boycotting” oil and gas industry
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for “boycotting” the oil and gas industry.
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
Texans brace for the end of nearly three years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Nine Texans Arrested for Illegally Distributing 1.5 Million Opioid Pills
Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
Banning TikTok: Gov. Abbott announces official plan to nix use of social media platform for Texas state agencies
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that there’s a “statewide model security plan” for Texas state agencies to “address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.”. The announced plan is a follow-up to the announcement in December that banned...
Texas woman had 33 AK-47s in truck en route to Mexico, feds say
A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
