ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update on February 2. He updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; addiction recovery care; a high-speed internet grant for Simmons College; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; upcoming federal changes to pandemic Medicaid and public health. He also named former DuPont Manual High School student and U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear proclaims February Heart Month in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month. A month to raise awareness about heart disease through education and resources. “We all know someone who has been impacted. We all know someone we’ve lost to heart disease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have to change this.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Mayor Greenberg announced new positions to join his Mayoral Office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a month worth of work, Mayor Craig Greenberg made his State of the City Address Thursday at the American World Community Center, announcing major changes coming from the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Craig Greenberg called his first thirty days of work stimulating, challenging and important...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race

FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy