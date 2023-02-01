Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update on February 2. He updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; addiction recovery care; a high-speed internet grant for Simmons College; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; upcoming federal changes to pandemic Medicaid and public health. He also named former DuPont Manual High School student and U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Kentuckians express confusion over Beshear's medical marijuana executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Corey Stone needed a solution. “I didn't feel like myself. My fiancé and my children, they would always tell me like, you're just not the same person,” he said. The Bowling Green resident said his PTSD medication made him depressed and foggy. He heard...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear proclaims February Heart Month in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month. A month to raise awareness about heart disease through education and resources. “We all know someone who has been impacted. We all know someone we’ve lost to heart disease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have to change this.”
Wave 3
Meet Kumar Rashad, the new Louisville Metro Council District 3 Representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two separate days of interviews, the Louisville Metro Council has decided who will fill the vacant seats left behind after Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned. Kumar Rashad will represent District 3 and Phillip Baker will represent District 6. For Kumar Rashad, sitting in...
Ky. cancels nearly 200 checks, mistakenly sends tornado relief funds to non-victims
According to FEMA, over 2,300 individual assistance applications were approved, which totaled nearly $16 million in grants.
wdrb.com
$21 million federal grant announced to improve dangerous corridors along 10 Louisville streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will receive more than $21 million to retrofit streets in an effort to slow traffic, make pedestrian crossings safer and add on-street parking, lighting, bicycle lanes and transit stops. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants Wednesday, including money for the Louisville Metro area...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg announced new positions to join his Mayoral Office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a month worth of work, Mayor Craig Greenberg made his State of the City Address Thursday at the American World Community Center, announcing major changes coming from the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Craig Greenberg called his first thirty days of work stimulating, challenging and important...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
Wave 3
Lawmakers push for new juvenile detention center in Louisville, total system reform
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the Department of Juvenile Justice was accused of covering up incidents at its facilities like fights, fires and unlivable conditions, lawmakers are pushing for a complete overhaul of the system. Among other things, they’re pushing for a new jail in Louisville. The Jefferson County...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
