Lakeland, Fla. — Ten people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically wounded Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.A manhunt for the shooters was continuing Tuesday.CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that Taylor said a school bus had just dropped off children at the location of the shooting a minute before the shots rang out. A crowd of people was gathered along...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO