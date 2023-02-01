ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
BAYONET POINT, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus

Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
POLK COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER

A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
LEESBURG, FL
CBS News

School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say

Lakeland, Fla. — Ten people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically wounded Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.A manhunt for the shooters was continuing Tuesday.CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that Taylor said a school bus had just dropped off children at the location of the shooting a minute before the shots rang out.   A crowd of people was gathered along...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy