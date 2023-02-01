Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
Haines City officers explain how they saved a suspect's life
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Several Haines City police officers are being recognized for saving a man's life. This man is no stranger to Haines City police officers as he has been arrested at least nine times in Polk County. On Jan. 27, 2023, Haines City police officers responded to...
Family member believes lighting was a factor in teen's death
A longtime Lake Wales city commissioner will ask city staff to address safety in the neighborhood where a teenager was hit by a truck while waiting for his school bus.
fox13news.com
Tampa teen arrested after shooting two boys, killing a 12-year-old
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a month after a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head and another boy was wounded, Tampa police said they arrested a 14-year-old who fired the gun. However, detectives have not yet said publicly how the teen suspect had access to the firearm. The teen suspect...
fox13news.com
Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
One Suspect Dead, Florida Trooper Shot In Pasco County Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in early January. According to investigators, just before 1 PM on January 8, 2023, the Tampa Police Department received a call for service to a home on the 2600 block
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
wild941.com
Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville. Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say
Lakeland, Fla. — Ten people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically wounded Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.A manhunt for the shooters was continuing Tuesday.CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that Taylor said a school bus had just dropped off children at the location of the shooting a minute before the shots rang out. A crowd of people was gathered along...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
