No vote yet on combining JMW with Pawtucket’s new unified high school

NK’s fourth interim superintendent has only one goal: ‘Help the district calm down’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year. Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also...
GoLocalProv
Equity Audit Report Recommendations “Step in Right Direction,” Says NK Democratic Town Committee
The North Kingstown Democratic Town Committee on Thursday called the findings in the recently completed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) audit report a "step in the right direction" for the school district. "The report is a step in the right direction and provides a better understanding of the North Kingstown...
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Valley Breeze
Northern R.I. Art Group displays artwork at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – Artwork by the Art Group of Northern Rhode Island is being displayed in the showcases near the entrance of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, during the month of February. The Art Group meets at the library every third Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Valley Breeze
School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s
CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
Valley Breeze
College news
Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
Let the girls play: Petition calls for update to RI’s co-op rules
As it stands, the rule says co-ops should be made up of "no more than three member high schools" that are unable to field a full team on their own.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
GoLocalProv
Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Moving to Financial District
The Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is moving to the heart of downtown Providence in the financial district. The tourism group is known for everything from Providence Restaurant Weeks to promoting the region globally as a destination for conventions. Now, it is moving to 100 Westminster Street — a...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
Valley Breeze
Bristol Chorale seeks singers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts, under the direction of maestro Earl Raney, extends an invitation to area singers, ages 14 through adult, to join the Bristol Chorale. Rehearsals are held Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass....
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Public Schools to hold district's Spelling Bee Feb. 7
LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
Valley Breeze
Seniors invited to learn about volunteer opportunities
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a presentation on volunteerism with Kamalich Vega from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program on Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Vega will discuss the opportunities seniors have to volunteer their time and talent. Everyone 55-plus is invited...
